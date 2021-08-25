Semilla Cultural hosts series exploring bomba's cultural ties through the arts

The Banyan Tree’s trunk is strong, and its limbs deposit their own roots into the soil directly underneath, bolstering the tree and creating new life.
It occurred to Semilla Cultural director and founder Isha Renta that the African diaspora is much like the banyan, with those kidnapped from their homeland putting down roots in the Americas and creating something new from their deeply rooted cultures. And out of that oppression, enslaved Africans grew musical traditions like bomba in Puerto Rico, which then spawned salsa in Brazil. And through its shared origins, bomba even has ties to gospel music that’s sung just down the street here in Fredericksburg.
Bomba, and its musical cousins, are at the center of Semilla’s multi-weekend event called “The Banyan Tree of the Americas: Music Evolution in African Diaspora.” The three-part event consisting of six forums all begins Saturday with a panel discussion in Old Mill Park and extends to workshops the weekend of Oct. 2–3.
Local artists and scholars, as well as those from Puerto Rico, New York and Florida, will come together for these events to discuss the connections of bomba to gospel, tap dance and West African dance and drumming. Bomba singing, drumming and dancing workshops will be offered, too. The events will be all in downtown Fredericksburg, and are free and open to everyone.
Based in Fredericksburg, the organization has been dedicated to preserving and sharing the traditional Afro–Puerto Rican dance and music style of bomba since 2014 through classes, workshops, performances and community events.
Renta explained that bomba emerged in the 17th century as a percussion-driven genre unto itself. In bomba, drums are played with two sticks called cuá, and maracas. It’s also an expression of freedom and improvisation. The dancer who often accompanies the musicians moves to the rhythm and the main drummer, who in turn follows the dancer’s improvised movements.
Semilla Cultural and its series of special guests will be “untangling ancestral stories that are not reflected in many history books” to expose the African roots of the tradition and how its threads can be found in today’s music and dance, she said.
A few years ago, she began reading about the African origins of the music she loved and was amazed at “how little is known about the cultural effect of the African diaspora, which isn’t taught in schools.” So, with the support of grants from organizations including Virginia Humanities, the Fredericksburg Arts Commission, the Virginia Commission for the Arts, the National Endowments for the Arts and the Rappahannock Arts and Culture, Semilla Cultural is making this education free to the public.
It all begins this weekend. During the first event, scheduled for Saturday in Old Mill Park, they will explore the connections between Puerto Rican bomba and gospel with Puerto Rican artists Cora Harvey Armstrong and Family and the Taller–Conjunto Paracumbé. Panelists the Rev. Cora Harvey Armstrong and Dr. Emanuel Dufrasne González will offer insight into the roots of their respective musical genres and their own journeys.
The second event in the series will be a workshop on Sunday titled “Voices and Songs in Puerto Rican Bomba” with Professor Nelie Lebron Robles. In this workshop, attendees will take an interactive and historical journey through the role of female voices in bomba music. Participants will even sing some of the bomba songs that have empowered female singers to have a voice in a traditionally male-dominated genre.
It all comes together in the final four events of “The Banyan Tree” series, which will take place Sept. 18 in Market Square, and Oct. 2 at the University of Mary Washington. The September events will host dancer Mary Manzari and New York-based educator Alex Lasalle and his bomba group Alma Moyo.
The October events will host Omilade Janine Bell and her organization Elegba Folklore Society from Florida, Melanie Maldonado of the Puerto Rican Organization for the Performing Arts and the all-female bomba group Ausuba. Interactive bomba percussion and dance workshops will be held on Sept. 19 at DanceFXBG and Oct. 3 at UMW.
Through this series of events, Renta said they are connecting with local communities to explore the history of bomba and the ways the African diaspora musical and dance practices in Puerto Rico and Virginia were shaped by their resilience to oppression.
Renta is hoping to make this a recurring series with new speakers and workshops, with the aim of bringing communities together.