September Mysteries Roundup: Line your shelves this fall with these noteworthy whodunits

The opening sentence offers a glimpse of humor:

“There’s a time and a place for erect nipples, but the back of a Seattle police car definitely isn’t it.”

But what follows in Jennifer Hillier’s “Things We Do in the Dark” (Minotaur, $27.99, 352 pages) provides a panorama of dread, deception and death.

When Paris Peralta, a 39-year-old yoga instructor, returns to her Seattle home, she finds her husband, 68-year-old Jimmy Peralta, dead in a bathtub. A retired actor-comedian, he once had attempted suicide. When the cops arrive, Paris is covered with blood, clasping a straight razor and headed for a first-degree murder charge.

Meanwhile, Ruby “The Ice Queen” Reyes is about to be paroled from prison in Canada after serving more than a quarter century after being convicted of the 1992 murder of her married lover, bank president Charles Baxter. And Paris soon receives a blackmail letter from Ruby threatening to tell authorities that Paris did away with Ruby’s daughter, Joelle “Joey” Reyes.

Enter podcast journalist Drew Malcolm, a former roommate of Joey, who seeks and is granted a prison interview with Ruby.

Hillier’s complex story employs subtle misdirection with equally ingenious clues as she relates the pasts of numerous characters and the connections that bind them in a web of intersecting intrigues.

A study of victims and villains, Hillier’s latest portrays each with clear-eyed perception in this spellbinding, nightmarish, ultimately affecting tale.

A PARENT’S WORST FEAR

When a child goes missing, relatives ricochet between hope and despair, friends and neighbors gather to commiserate and search, and media outlets swarm to cover the anguish of every parent’s worst fear.

You’ll find that—and much more—in Australian writer Hayley Scrivenor’s début novel, “Dirt Creek” (Flatiron, $26.99, 336 pages)—absent the media presence.

Twelve-year-old Esther Bianchi vanishes soon after leaving school in Durton, a small town in southern Australia. And Scrivenor delivers a stunner on Page 2. Esther is dead, but the reader knows neither why, nor how, nor by whom.

That’s a job for Detective Sgt. Sarah Michaels, who’s upset about her recent breakup with girlfriend Amira Hassan.

Scrivenor details how Esther’s parents and other adults react, but she chooses to emphasize the effects on three children: Veronica “Ronnie” Thompson, Esther’s best friend; Lewis Kinnard, who sits with Ronnie and Esther at school; and Campbell Rutherford, who sometimes seeks Lewis’ company but sometimes avoids being seen with him.

With a narrative that moves inextricably toward a conclusion born of a sad convergence of events, a wealth of meticulously drawn and nuanced characters, and inventive prose, “Dirt Creek” holds the reader spellbound. But it’s not until Scrivenor describes the aftermath of Esther’s death that she achieves lyricism and imparts wisdom.

An unwavering look at kids traveling through the emotional maze of childhood and adults stumbling through lives they did not anticipate, the novel concentrates the mind and sears the soul.

MAKING MATCHES, CATCHING KILLERS

When someone remarks that an acquaintance has a past, the comment is usually meant to be pejorative. Anyone who doesn’t have a past, though, might not have much of a life, either.

But that can’t be said of Iris Sparks, who trained to spy for Britain in World War II and co-founded The Right Sort Marriage Bureau with war widow Gwendolyn Bainbridge in London in 1946. As they match lovers, they also catch criminals.

Both women figure prominently, if sometimes separately, in “The Unkept Woman” (Minotaur, $26.99, 320 pages), the fourth installment in Allison Montclair’s series.

The tornado of trouble starts when a Polish woman with a connection to Iris’ former lover, Andrew Sutton, is found dead in the apartment Iris occupies. One of the cops on the case, Michael Kinsley, has also enjoyed Iris’ favors. And her current beau is gangster Archie Spelling.

Meanwhile, Gwen continues her efforts to free herself from her father-in-law’s control over her and her son. And she has been warned that further investigation into murders might threaten her chances.

Head spinning? Worry not. Montclair handles this intricate and multilayered storyline with assurance while focusing on the physical and psychic damage of World War II and foreshadowing the Cold War.

The author deepens the portrayals of the intelligent and resourceful, vulnerable and sensitive heroines and reaffirms their stature as two of the most appealing figures in current historical crime fiction.

Jay Strafford, a retired Virginia journalist, now lives in Florida.