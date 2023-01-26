Singer Anna Leonard making a name for herself in Richmond

There has been a recent wave of young indie female singer–songwriters who bring their personal experiences into their music. These include Lucy Dacus, Mitski, Phoebe Bridgers, Samia and Waxahatchee. Add up-and-coming Anna Leonard to that list.

Originally from the Tidewater area of Virginia, Leonard is a recent graduate of Virginia Commonwealth University and is now based in Richmond. She considers being part of a crowded field of like-minded artists an advantage as many of them are breaking through a traditionally male-dominated industry.

“It’s a trend now, but we’ve always been here,” said Leonard. “We’ve always been doing it. It’s definitely more of a positive than a negative for new people coming in. I used to hear things like ‘you’re a really good female vocalist’ instead of ‘you’re a really good musician’ or ‘you’re a really good vocalist’ without the qualifier.”

Leonard also acknowledges the women who came before her who helped gain greater acceptance.

“I think that’s part of the appeal and why I haven’t had to struggle as much as I thought I would have to,” said Leonard. “So many people have paved the way so now I can do this and not have to worry about being the only woman in the room… I think a lot about Lucy Dacus who’s from Richmond and has now so wholly blown up. She paved the way for other Richmond artists. That’s a big deal.”

With lots of family support and encouragement, Leonard grew up singing and performing and started formal training at a young age.

“My mom said I was singing before I was talking,” said Leonard. “I’ve always been interested in music and always been a singer. As a kid, I always did talent shows. I started taking music more seriously when I was 9. I started taking classical lessons and studying opera and doing regional competitions. But I did not want to be doing opera forever. I did a little bit of that in high school, but I didn’t do it in college or past that.”

When she shifted from classical to indie music, Leonard realized that songwriting was expected of performers. This dovetailed with her interest in writing and she took classes at VCU in poetry, creative non-fiction and memoir writing that helped inform her songwriting skills.

“I got a lot of creative writing skills in my classes at VCU, like my poetry classes, that I didn’t realize I needed so much,” said Leonard. “Poetry is so related to music. I used to think poetry was so crunchy and never wanted to write it or be part of that kind of a scene, but since taking those classes it’s really helped me … Sometimes music can be a form of therapy or journaling for me. Then I have to share it with the world so that’s a little bit scary. Songs have high stakes for me in that way.”

Leonard has released several singles and a seven-song EP on streaming services. Some of those singles are demos featuring solo guitar and vocals, while others have backing provided by producers. Her most recent single “Denial” is the first with her working band. She is currently working on a full-length album.

“It’s going to be new songs; we’re playing some of them live now, but no recordings are out there of any of them,” said Leonard. “I’m working on it with a producer who’s now based in Brooklyn. He was Richmond based, but he’s moved so we’ve done some back-and-forth writing of song stuff. His name is Cameron Smith so he’s been producing and helping me write instrumentation for the whole album. It feels like it’s been close to the finishing line for so long, but we’ve needed so many finishing touches. I’m actually just going to say hopefully in 2023 it will come out.”

In the meantime, Leonard is playing shows in Richmond with her band. Despite the increase in female representation she still finds the scene male-dominated.

“One of my biggest complaints about Richmond is that the scene is so rock-heavy with all-male bands,” said Leonard. “I’ll be at a show with five other bands that night and I’m the only woman. It’s crazy because I should not be the diversity hire. I’m just a little white girl. I should not be the one where people say, ‘oh, there’s a woman here’.”

“I’d really like to branch out and play in D.C. or in New York or down in Atlanta. It’s always a timing thing. I play with musicians who are also involved in other bands and we’ve all got full-time jobs. It’s hard to schedule things out. Richmond definitely seems like a safe place to be for now for music.”