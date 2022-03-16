Six Flags America opens this weekend

Nicely timed with the release of the latest “Batman” movie, Six Flags America will open for the season this Saturday.

The park in Upper Marlboro, Md., will be open weekends through Memorial Day, and then open for daily operation for spring breakers April 9–18.

Just a few hours drive from the Fredericksburg area, Six Flags America features 10 roller coasters (with several DC Comics-themed rides like the Batwing Coaster and Superman: Ride of Steel), two special sections for children, shows and attractions.

According to park president Rick Howarth,” Our team has worked tirelessly all winter to bring a multi-million dollar list of seen and unseen enhancements for guest enjoyment throughout the park.”

Among the park’s 2022 enhancements: three summer festivals, including Viva La Fiesta featuring live entertainment and bold flavors during select weekends in May; two shows, including Old Town Showdown, a Wild West gameshow, and Block Party, an interactive dance show; expanded dining options; single rider lines; military ID.me partnership with discount offers for the military community; mobile locker rentals; and electric vehicle charging stations.

For more info and to buy tickets, visit sixflags.com/america.