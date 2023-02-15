There’s nothing quite as fun as a good old-fashioned blues rock band kicking a danceable rhythm on the two and four beats. That is exactly the charm of Johnny D & The Lowriders (John Paugh—lead singer, harmonica; Mike Ash—bass; Sam Floyd—lead vocals, guitar; and Jay Padgett—drums), a new group that can be heard at local venues.

The group formed organically when the members realized they shared a love of the blues and wanted to start a band. Paugh had played with The Dear Johns Blues Band, which had recently split up. That band had occasionally backed up local blues legend Gaye Adegbalola.

“I knew Sam Floyd, the guitar player and singer,” said Padgett. “He was in my rockabilly band The Rhythm Rockers. I didn’t know John or Mike, but Sam and John Paugh were original members of the Fredericksburg Blues Society. So they knew each other.”

Johnny D & The Lowriders had the misfortune of starting up just as COVID was shutting things down. Like other performers, their ability to rehearse and perform was severely limited by the pandemic.

“I’d say we got in six practices and an open mic then COVID really hit,” said Padgett. “We hung it up, then COVID went down a little bit, and we started back up again. Then COVID hit again. We all just stayed in touch and practiced when we could once it was safe to do that. Then we put our nose to the grindstone and learned all our sets and songs. We really hit it hard at the beginning of last year. That’s when we started booking a lot of gigs. The year before that we touched on a couple of open mics. I think we did one night at the Paradise Diner up in Stafford just to road-test it before we put it out there. But we’ve only been gigging strong for a little over a year.”

The band’s material is a combination of old and new songs drawn from both blues and oldies rock standards. Blues is a wide-ranging genre with many styles tied together with a loose 12-bar form.

“We call ours more rockin’ blues because we try to put a little more into than just the old style of blues,” said Padgett. “Even some of the older covers, we rock them up a little bit in our own style. Our influences include Stevie Ray Vaughan and Kim Wilson from the Fabulous Thunderbirds. We play everything from Texas to Chicago blues. It’s all different styles.”

Each member of the band brings their own tastes and playing experience into the mix.

“Mine’s kind of a rockabilly/oldies, I played blues all through the ’90s,” said Padgett. “Same with Sam—he started with country and then got into rockabilly and blues. John’s been playing blues pretty much all his life. Mike has played everything.”

The band has also been writing original songs. One original titled “Red Line,” written by Paugh, is available on the band’s YouTube channel and would not sound out of place next to songs by Stevie Ray Vaughn with Paugh’s searing harmonica and Floyd’s smooth lead guitar.

Johnny D & The Lowriders have received a warm reception from local blues lovers and have grown a devoted following.

“They seem to like it. The dance floor stayed packed Saturday night. They danced to everything we played,” said Padgett, referring to a recent show at Callie Opie’s Orchard on Lake Anna. “We’ve got a pretty good core of people who come to see us at every show. It’s a really good following of people. I think we’re pretty lucky; we’re really the only blues band around here now.”