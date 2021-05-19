Spanglish plays music that's true to its name

Spanglish Latin American Band has a name that perfectly describes their style, a combination of jazz, pop and Latin music. According to singer Elle Jay, she chose that name to reflect her own identity.

“I really feel like the band name should say what we are,” said Elle Jay. “When people book us, they should have an idea of what they will get. Because I’m Puerto Rican American I’ve always felt like I’m Spanglish, so I really like that name.”

Music has always been an important part of Elle Jay’s life. Her mother sang and played flute and her father played the drums. Elle Jay began performing in the area 10 years ago after seeing local salsa band, Orquesta Curaré, that inspired her to start singing in public.

“They looked like they were having so much fun and I was having a lot of fun dancing and being in that environment. I noticed they only had one singer,” said Elle Jay. “I wondered if they needed somebody to do backup vocals. I contacted Joe who was the director and conga player, and he said they were looking for somebody. So I tried out and I made the band.”