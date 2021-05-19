Spanglish plays music that's true to its name

Spanglish Latin American Band has a name that perfectly describes their style, a combination of jazz, pop and Latin music. According to singer Elle Jay, she chose that name to reflect her own identity.
“I really feel like the band name should say what we are,” said Elle Jay. “When people book us, they should have an idea of what they will get. Because I’m Puerto Rican American I’ve always felt like I’m Spanglish, so I really like that name.”
Music has always been an important part of Elle Jay’s life. Her mother sang and played flute and her father played the drums. Elle Jay began performing in the area 10 years ago after seeing local salsa band, Orquesta Curaré, that inspired her to start singing in public.
“They looked like they were having so much fun and I was having a lot of fun dancing and being in that environment. I noticed they only had one singer,” said Elle Jay. “I wondered if they needed somebody to do backup vocals. I contacted Joe who was the director and conga player, and he said they were looking for somebody. So I tried out and I made the band.”
It was as a member of Orquesta Curaré that Elle Jay met Becky Stewart, who was filling in for their regular keyboard player. Later, when Elle Jay was looking for a piano teacher for her daughter and a percussion teacher for her son, she called Stewart, whose husband Slam teaches percussion, hoping she could coordinate lessons for both kids in one place. As she got to know Becky and Slam, she started getting the idea for her own group.
“We just started sitting down and putting some ideas together,” said Elle Jay. “Slam said, ‘I’ll be in your band on the condition that we do “The Sweetest Taboo” by Sade in a salsa version,’ so that’s how I got him to sign the contract.”
The Stewarts had already been performing as a duo, so at first they joined Elle Jay and billed themselves as Becky & Slam and Spanglish. They added Cuban percussionist Limon Perez and changed the band name to Spanglish Latin American Band. Limon left the band, but introduced them to guitarist and bassist Jorge Rosario. With Becky Stewart doubling on flute, it gave the group an expanded palette of musical colors to work with.
“Jorge has become an amazing addition to our group,” said Elle Jay. “Jorge is a Puerto Rican native, grew up on the island and he’s a transplant here. Just an incredibly talented musician and a wonderful person.”
The most recent musician to join Spanglish is Mike Matarrazo, who plays trombone and sometimes substitutes for Rosario on bass. Elle Jay met Matarrazo as a member of Orquesta Curaré.
Elle Jay relates Spanglish’s fusion of styles to her philosophy about mixing her cultures.
“It’s just about what speaks to me,” she said. “Being a Puerto Rican-American person. I explain this to people, if I was going to order the perfect meal it would probably be fried chicken with a side of Arroz con Gandules, so that would represent all things wonderfully American and all things complementary Latino. So that’s kind of how I hear music.”
Spanglish’s arrangement of “Bésame Mucho” illustrates Elle Jay’s creative process.
“I’ll be listening to lots of music at one time, and a medley will happen in my mind,” said Elle Jay. “With that particular song, I was listening to ‘Bésame Mucho,’ which is a bolero standard in Spanish, I was listening to ‘No Me dejes de Querer,’ which is a salsa song from Gloria Estefan, and I was listening to ‘At Last’ by Etta James and all of a sudden that all came together.”
In addition to playing salsa versions of pop and jazz songs, Spanglish also plays some Latin standards and originals. Elle Jay’s song “Twenty Four Carrot Girl” sounds like it could have been sung by Eartha Kitt in the 1960s.
Spanglish Latin American Band recently returned to playing in front of live audiences and can be seen at a concert at Patriot Park in Spotsylvania on Friday.
“You could say our band is trying to grow connections for the Latin American community in our community,” said Elle Jay. “It’s a growing access to the culture—the dancing, the rhythms, the music and the people, is what the band is all about.”