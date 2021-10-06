Spirits across history are coming to Culpeper

The Culpeper area’s rich history means residents and their guests have endured centuries of terrible horrors, experienced along the same streets and familiar locations that we frequent today.
With the arrival of October, events are planned in downtown Culpeper, Brandy Station and Salubria this month that tell some of these stories, with a nod to the Halloween season.
Culpeper Ghost Tours
Culpeper Paranormal Investigations will once again lead groups downtown for Ghost Tours on Oct. 21 and Oct. 28, 7:30–9:30 p.m., stopping at some of the most haunted places from the past that still exist today.
Kim Lillard of Culpeper Paranormal said one of the stops will be at Grass Rootes restaurant, housed in a building that dates to 1790.
“The building’s lower level has been used as a prison for runaway slaves, and a prison for both Union and Confederate soldiers,” Lillard said. “It’s a local hot spot for paranormal activity with a profound history.”
Another stop will include home of A.P. Hill on the corner of Davis and Main streets. A Culpeper boy who grew up to become one of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee’s most valued officers, Hill was killed outside Petersburg on April 2, 1865.
“An equal combination of both history and the paranormal are included on the tours,” Lillard said. “We find people are curious about the happenings, stories and personal experiences documented as possible supernatural occurrences, along with the history.”
All the locations on the tour have been researched and investigated, Lillard said, and her team will share their processes and experiences.
“At the end we will conclude at 18 Grams Coffee Lab, where we will have a Q&A session as well,” she said.
Culpeper Paranormal has led tours for three years, she added, with much positive feedback from the community. The cost is $15 per person. Call 540/727-0611 for more information.
“We are thankful to be running the tours again since we were unable to do so last year due to the pandemic,” she said.
Culpeper Paranormal will host a free, family-oriented “Spirit Night” at Graffiti House in Brandy Station, 19484 Brandy Road, on Oct. 29, 5–9 p.m.
Salubria After Dark
In the shadow of Salubria, one of Culpeper County’s most legendary homes, visitors will be delighted by frightening tales by firelight Oct. 22–23 starting at 7 p.m.
Divided into three groups of about 20, attendees will be led by a Germanna Foundation staff member to three stops on the grounds of the circa-1757 home built for the widow of Virginia’s Lt. Governor, Alexander Spotswood. At each stop visitors will be greeted by a professional storyteller.
“While the stories are not about Salubria, you’re in for a spook-tacular event with several great storytellers!” Germanna Foundation representative Ashley Abruzzo said.
Each tour will last about an hour, rain or shine. $15 per person. Parking is free and on-site. Call 540/423-1700 for more info.
The event is recommended for children 13 and older, as some of the stories may not be suitable for young children. Most of the event will be outdoors where masks are not required, but anyone entering a building must wear a mask. Social distancing is recommended.
The Spirits of Brandy Station
In a new, unique opportunity, several paranormal groups are combining to investigate two key locations on the Brandy Station Civil War battlefield: Fleetwood Hill and the ruins of St. James Church.
Paranormal investigators will lead attendees “on a trip through time,” according to a news release. “The Historic Fleetwood Church (decommissioned) sits on hallowed ground, looking toward the Brandy Station battlefield, the location of the largest cavalry battle of the Civil War.
“Our historians will tell you the epic tale of war and faith. Then, those who are bold enough to join us will hear the stories from the spirits themselves,” the group continues.
Spirit Guides Paranormal, Haunted MD, Transcend Paranormal, Madison Area Paranormal Society, Shadow Walkers Paranormal, Fife Paranormal and Lunar Paranormal have joined together for the events, which will occur on Oct. 15 and Oct. 16. Check-in each evening begins at 6 p.m. The investigation continues until 1 a.m.
“This is more than an investigation,” the news release states. “It is an event, filled with the sights and sounds of the past—a story by the campfire, Civil War-era tunes played on a violin, the rich history of Brandy Station told by local experts, psychic readings, and more!”
Investigators will wear Civil War-era, period-appropriate clothing, and guests are invited to dress up as well, but it is not required. The event occurs in the dark, on a field and in a copse of trees, so attendees are urged not to wear costume masks or footwear that will hinder your ability to see or navigate rough terrain.
Tickets are $50. Proceeds from the event go toward restoration of historic Fleetwood Church in Brandy Station. Call 540/727-7718 for more information.
