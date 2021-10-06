Spirits across history are coming to Culpeper

The Culpeper area’s rich history means residents and their guests have endured centuries of terrible horrors, experienced along the same streets and familiar locations that we frequent today.

With the arrival of October, events are planned in downtown Culpeper, Brandy Station and Salubria this month that tell some of these stories, with a nod to the Halloween season.

Culpeper Ghost Tours

Culpeper Paranormal Investigations will once again lead groups downtown for Ghost Tours on Oct. 21 and Oct. 28, 7:30–9:30 p.m., stopping at some of the most haunted places from the past that still exist today.

Kim Lillard of Culpeper Paranormal said one of the stops will be at Grass Rootes restaurant, housed in a building that dates to 1790.

“The building’s lower level has been used as a prison for runaway slaves, and a prison for both Union and Confederate soldiers,” Lillard said. “It’s a local hot spot for paranormal activity with a profound history.”

Another stop will include home of A.P. Hill on the corner of Davis and Main streets. A Culpeper boy who grew up to become one of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee’s most valued officers, Hill was killed outside Petersburg on April 2, 1865.