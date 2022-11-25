Stafford Christmas parade set for Dec. 17 at Geico

Preparations are underway for the Stafford County Christmas Parade that takes place Saturday, Dec. 17, at Geico headquarters at 1 Geico Blvd. in southern Stafford.

Although the event begins at 3 p.m., fair organizer Gordon Shelton suggests revelers arrive early to get the best view of the event. Shelton also encourages guests to bring lawn chairs or a warm blanket to relax and sit on while enjoying the parade.

“Definitely get there by noon and get an early spot,” Shelton said. “It’s all blacktop, we’re at Geico so it’ll be nice.”

Although Shelton said Santa and Mrs. Claus will attend the event this year, no food or souvenir vendors will be available on site due to the limited space, but lavatory facilities will be available for guests. Shelton said guests should also bring their own snacks and drinks for the duration of their stay with only one restriction.

“It’s a family event,” Shelton said. “So there’s no alcohol allowed on the premises.”

Shelton encourages parade participants who haven’t already registered to do so soon to help the parade staff prepare for the December event.

“Everybody’s welcome from all localities to participate in the parade,” Shelton said. “All floats in surrounding counties are welcome, it doesn’t have to be from Stafford.”

Although there are no fees for high school marching bands or first responders to march in the Stafford parade, a $100 entry fee applies for dance groups, cheerleaders and gymnastic groups, as well as commercial businesses and novelty entries.

The mid-December event marks the county parade’s eighth year, with all proceeds this year going to the Stafford County Sheriff Department’s “Shop with a Cop” program.