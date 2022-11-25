 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Stafford Christmas parade set for Dec. 17 at Geico

Preparations are underway for the Stafford County Christmas Parade that takes place Saturday, Dec. 17, at Geico headquarters at 1 Geico Blvd. in southern Stafford.

Although the event begins at 3 p.m., fair organizer Gordon Shelton suggests revelers arrive early to get the best view of the event. Shelton also encourages guests to bring lawn chairs or a warm blanket to relax and sit on while enjoying the parade.

The Stafford Christmas Parade, presented by Stafford Crime Solvers, takes place on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2021.

“Definitely get there by noon and get an early spot,” Shelton said. “It’s all blacktop, we’re at Geico so it’ll be nice.”

Although Shelton said Santa and Mrs. Claus will attend the event this year, no food or souvenir vendors will be available on site due to the limited space, but lavatory facilities will be available for guests. Shelton said guests should also bring their own snacks and drinks for the duration of their stay with only one restriction.

“It’s a family event,” Shelton said. “So there’s no alcohol allowed on the premises.”

Shelton encourages parade participants who haven’t already registered to do so soon to help the parade staff prepare for the December event.

A view of Fredericksburg's 2021 Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021.

“Everybody’s welcome from all localities to participate in the parade,” Shelton said. “All floats in surrounding counties are welcome, it doesn’t have to be from Stafford.”

Although there are no fees for high school marching bands or first responders to march in the Stafford parade, a $100 entry fee applies for dance groups, cheerleaders and gymnastic groups, as well as commercial businesses and novelty entries.

The mid-December event marks the county parade’s eighth year, with all proceeds this year going to the Stafford County Sheriff Department’s “Shop with a Cop” program.

Despite COVID-19 restrictions, the annual holiday parades in Spotsylvania and Fredericksburg took place, albeit in reverse. The floats remained stationary while spectators drove through Loriella Park in Spotsylvania and Gordon W. Shelton Blvd in the city.

James Scott Baron: 540/374-5438

jbaron@freelancestar.com

Local holiday parades

While Stafford County will hold its parade Dec. 17, other localities' events take place earlier in the month.

On Saturday, Dec. 3, Spotsylvania Parks and Recreation Department's annual Christmas Parade is set to start at 1 p.m. in the courthouse area. The theme is "A Cartoon Christmas." Rain date is Dec. 10. Later that day, the Fredericksburg Christmas Parade will start at 5:30 p.m. along Caroline and Princess Anne streets in downtown Fredericksburg.

For more on local parades, see Thursday's Weekender section. 

