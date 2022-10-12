Stafford County Fair kicks off Thursday with four days of family fun

Hartwood resident and fair manager Gordon Shelton said “just a few minor details are left” ahead of the grand opening of the 12th annual Stafford County Agricultural and Homemaking Fair, which kicks off Thursday at 5 p.m. and runs through Sunday.

“On Thursday the vendors will be setting up and the carnival is already moved in,” Shelton said.

For the last four years, Stafford County’s fair was held in the 9000 block of Celebrate Virginia Parkway, but this year, the event will be held at the asphalt parking lot of the University of Mary Washington’s southern Stafford campus at 121 University Blvd.

Although the new location limits Shelton’s ability to offer motorsport events, such as a demolition derby or a mud-pull typically found at rural county fairs, he said the popular power wheels event will still be held both Saturday and Sunday for children ages 3–11. Trophies for the top three contestants will be awarded by fair officials.

Shelton said fairgoers coming to the community event this weekend can also expect several carnival rides for all ages and about 30 vendors selling drinks, food, clothing and other souvenirs to make the event a memorable one.

“There’ll be something for everyone,” Shelton said. “Come enjoy the fun.”

Shelton said this year’s fair will offer free parking and admission all four days of the event. Shelton said he opted for the free benefit to give every Stafford County resident an affordable fun option that spans the entire weekend.

“I just feel like I need to give families something so they can afford to come more than one day,” Shelton said.

Shelton said beginning at noon Thursday, vendors and the fair staff will spend the afternoon preparing their booths and exhibits for the grand opening later that day. A petting zoo will be available for children, and a large portable shed will house homemade goods and crafts that can be brought in for display as late as 2 p.m. Thursday. Emergency responders will also provide a variety of safety and emergency vehicle demonstrations for fairgoers throughout the weekend.

On Saturday, the Miss Stafford County Pageant will begin at 1 p.m. and Shelton said registrations are still being accepted for the antique tractor, automobile and truck shows that will also take place during the county fair.

The weather outlook puts temperatures in the mid-60s for the entire weekend with only a slight chance of rain before the fair closes for business Sunday night.