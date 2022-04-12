Stafford dancer, 10, and her dad to take to stage on primetime TV

From the moment their daughter Kennedy entered their lives, North Stafford couple Justin and Dana Thompson knew she would find her home on the stage.

And Kennedy will dance her way onto screens across the nation this week as she and her father perform on CBS’ new family competition show, “Come Dance With Me,” which premières Friday at 8 p.m.

The local pair is one of 12 teams competing for $100,000.

To film the show, the untrained parents hit pause on their day jobs to join their kids, who have big dance aspirations. The duos work to master challenging routines with the help of renowned choreographers who have collaborated with musical stars such as Beyoncé, Ariana Grande and BTS.

Justin, a public information officer for the city of Alexandria, is not a born dancer like his daughter.

“She was dancing in the womb,” he said. “And as soon as she could, whenever music was on, she was moving.”

The father–daughter team filmed “Come Dance With Me” in late 2021 in Australia. The show allowed Kennedy to work with choreographers she knew from other shows such as “So You Think You Can Dance.”

Justin said it was hard work being both dad and professional dancer: getting up, helping her with her hair and clothes, schooling her, keeping her entertained and learning the routines while “mom held down the fort in Stafford.”

“We were in our hotel practicing moves over and over until he got them right,” said Kennedy. “He’s not a dancer.”

But the experience helped him connect with what she’s going through in her mission to become a professional ballerina.

“I lived everything she’s doing and experiencing,” he said.

Kennedy has been taking classes at studios in the region for years and is a student at two Northern Virginia dance centers. Filming the show provided new challenges.

“It ramped up the difficulty, working with real choreographers for long days,” she said.

It’s an opportunity they didn’t expect. Kennedy, who is in fifth grade, is homeschooled. Her mother helps with her dance training, manages social media to get word out about Kennedy’s talent. A producer saw her on Instagram and reached out.

It’s a big step for Kennedy, who knows what she wants: to become a ballerina with New York City Ballet.

She’s already taking professional jobs and viewers may already know her from commercials, including one airing now on network TV for Old Navy. She can be seen dancing out of a bodega mid-commercial. And she was one of the orphans in NBC’s “Annie Live” last year. She’s starred in a commercial for Hasbro’s Spiderman toys, too.

She said she wants to say yes to as many jobs as she can. In the preview to the show, she says: “When this opportunity came up, I was like yes, yes, we’re doing it. Dad, want to come along?”

But “Come Dance with Me” was a rare stage experience she could share with her dad, and she said that’s what made it so special.

“I’ll never forget it,” she said.