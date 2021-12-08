Stage Door brings 'A Christmas Carol' to local audiences

There’s no more classic story for the Christmas season than Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.” And Stage Door Productions is bringing that well-loved seasonal tale to local audiences now through Dec. 19.

The production, featuring a festive cast of characters and effects that director Ray Manfredi said are sure to “wow” viewers, is also a new adaptation that is closer to Dickens’ original text. It stars Richard Hamilton as Ebenezer Scrooge.

Manfredi, who is also president of Stage Door Productions, wrote the adaptation, which runs 2 hours and 15 minutes, because he felt the original message of the book was being lost to successive retellings. In many instances, he said, the versions we have seen on stage and screen are borrowing from each other rather than the book.

Written in 1843, “A Christmas Carol” tells the story of the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge, who is visited by four ghosts, first of his former business partner Jacob Marley and then the spirits of Christmas Past, Present and Yet to Come. After their visits and insight into his evil ways, Scrooge is transformed into a kinder person, and that kindness has a generative effect on the people around him.