Stage Door brings 'As You Like It,' a comforting tale of love and redemption, to online audience

All the world’s a stage. That old adage we all know is especially prescient in 2020, when the stage actually comes to audiences in their living rooms, offices or even curled up in bed—wherever they prefer to tune in.

Stage Door Productions is presenting a virtual performance of “As You Like It” on Nov. 19. For $10, anyone can experience one of Shakespeare’s most loved comedies from the safety of their own home.

According to Stage Door spokeswoman Alyssa McSween, the group puts on one Shakespeare play per season. The classic pieces are favorites of both the actors and viewers, and she said functions as a particular comfort during the pandemic. “As You Like It” has endured so long because of its approach to love, to gender as the characters conceal identity, to the injustices against the main characters—and ultimately forgiveness.

“As You Like It” follows Rosalind as she and her cousin, Celia, flee court life and take to the Forest of Arden and conceal their identities. In the forest, they encounter a whole host of characters, fall in love and redeem themselves.