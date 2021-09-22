State Fair of Virginia returns to Meadow Event Park with 10 days packed with family fun

For many Virginians, the state fair is the unofficial start to fall. Families crowd into Meadow Event Park in Caroline County for funnel cake, Brunswick stew, kettle corn and lemonade by the gallon. For foods that have no business being fried, fried.
And for many Virginians, the return of the fair this year after its 2020 pandemic shutdown is a return to normalcy. The fair begins this Friday and runs through Oct. 3.
“We hated to feel like we were letting people down last year,” said spokeswoman Pam Wiley. “The fair is a part of a lot of families’ fall. And lot of folks are letting us know that they’re coming out. Exhibitors and vendors are glad to travel again, as well. It feels close to normal this year.”
Wiley said this year, the team is focusing on giving families the fair they know and recognize.
LAST TIME IT WAS CANCELED
According to the book “State Fair of Virginia: More Than a Midway” the predecessor to the state fair was held in Jamestown as early as 1665. And in 1742, the city of Richmond’s charter included a provision that two days in May and two days in November be set aside as “fair days” for the sale of agricultural and other merchandise. By all accounts, the first “state fair” was held in Richmond in 1854, according to Wiley.
The last time before 2020 that no fair was held was during World War II due to a government ban on nonessential construction and movement over railways. It resumed in 1946.
While the larger fair was shut down in 2020 due to the pandemic, youth agriculture and livestock competitions were held and there was a drive-thru fair food event. This year, too, youth are prepping for livestock competitions by getting their goats, sheep, cattle and swine show-ready for the annual scholarship event, a hallmark of the fair. Visitors are encouraged to check out the Sale of Champions on the second Saturday. AgriScience, forestry, crops and farm equipment competitions are among other 4-H and FFA events.
In returning, fair personnel are doing everything they can to make visitors feel safe. Wiley said they are using more of the property and spreading out, so people feel comfortable and distanced.
And to ensure as little contact with others as possible, fair officials are offering the best price on tickets online, and encouraging people to buy them through the website so they don’t have to stand in a physical line.
They’ve also made a point to have sanitizing stations throughout the fair grounds.
SUPPORTING THE AG INDUSTRY
It wouldn’t be the state fair without gigantic vegetables.
The giant pumpkin and watermelon weigh-ins will take place at noon Saturday in the Blue Ribbon Tent. Seating will be available for those who want to see if this year’s growers can break state records.
The fair has come a long way from its roots as an agricultural market, and so have Virginians.
“It puts agriculture in front of people who are not exposed to where it comes from,” Wiley said. “Children see animals, crops planted in rows and even a bale of cotton or tobacco.”
As Virginia’s first and third largest private industries, agriculture and forestry are the centerpiece of the 10-day celebration. Live animal exhibits and competitions, culinary and creative arts contests, and interactive agricultural displays will offer an immersive and educational experience for fairgoers of all ages.
Attendees can also try their hand at milking a cow and see a dairy cow birthing center. They can see bees in a hive, aquatic animals and reptiles, and a pigeon and dove tent that will showcase more than 300 breeds. Visitors to the fair can also see antique farm implements, crafts and culinary traditions—from blue-ribbon pies to banjo-making demonstrations.
But Virginia agriculture is more diverse than you might think. Featured is an exhibit by Highland County Maple Trail, and a demonstration on making maple syrup. So, while the sandy east of the Commonwealth grows peanuts, the rich piedmont has its tobacco, soy and corn, the higher elevations boast maple syrups, among other cool weather crops.
ENTERTAINMENT
Also returning this year is live music. The musical lineup has a little bit of everything from hip-hop to bluegrass, Christian rock to country and alternative-rock artists. All shows begin at 7:30 p.m. and are included in the cost of fair admission.
C+C Music Factory will play on the opening night with its chart-topping hits, including “Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now).” The group will be followed by American Pride—a Statler Brothers tribute—on Saturday. And The Crooked Road artists Ralph Stanley II and the Clinch Mountain Boys performing bluegrass will take the stage on Sunday.
Then, Elvis fans can hear a tribute to The King on Monday. Alt-rock band Blessid Union of Souls will perform its hit song “I Believe” and more on Tuesday.
Virginia’s own Chase Payne will take the stage on Wednesday; Christian rock singer–songwriter Cory Asbury will perform Sept. 30; and The Outlaws will play on Oct. 1.
Caribbean pop and reggae group Baha Men, which shot to fame with its “Who Let The Dogs Out,” will perform on Oct. 2. Closing out the fair’s concert series on Oct. 3 is country singer Riley Green, who was named Academy of Country Music Awards New Male Artist of the Year in 2020.
Trapeze artists, magicians, roving entertainers and master chainsaw carver Ben Risney round out the daily entertainment.
Other events include The Revenge Roughstock Rodeo, which will feature professional bull riding, bronc riding and barrel racing on Sept. 27–28.
And for the littlest fairgoers, Young MacDonald’s Farm “with the always-popular sliding ducks, hatching chicks, plus pigs, roosters and the new, bigger, better Goat Mountain,” will return, along with the racing pigs of Rosaire’s Royal Racers.
A RENEWED FOCUS ON FOOD
Not all fair fare is deep fried, though the fried green tomato cook-off takes place on Saturday.
The state fair is hosting two events, which have an increased cost for food and drink.
The Blue Ribbon Craft Beer Fest will take place Oct. 2–3 with tastings from more than 20 Virginia breweries. Craft beer, and the grains used to make it, are unique agricultural products, according to fair officials, and they are growing in popularity for farmers and crafters alike. Attendees will have the opportunity to interact with owners, brewers and representatives from throughout the Commonwealth.
There will also be two dinners hosted by Publix Super Markets’ Aprons Cooking School. These dining experiences will feature local growers and products in a four-course meal paired with local wine.
However you plan out your fair experience, there is something for every family.