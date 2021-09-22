State Fair of Virginia returns to Meadow Event Park with 10 days packed with family fun

For many Virginians, the state fair is the unofficial start to fall. Families crowd into Meadow Event Park in Caroline County for funnel cake, Brunswick stew, kettle corn and lemonade by the gallon. For foods that have no business being fried, fried.

And for many Virginians, the return of the fair this year after its 2020 pandemic shutdown is a return to normalcy. The fair begins this Friday and runs through Oct. 3.

“We hated to feel like we were letting people down last year,” said spokeswoman Pam Wiley. “The fair is a part of a lot of families’ fall. And lot of folks are letting us know that they’re coming out. Exhibitors and vendors are glad to travel again, as well. It feels close to normal this year.”

Wiley said this year, the team is focusing on giving families the fair they know and recognize.

LAST TIME IT WAS CANCELED