Take a trip back in time at 'Christmastide n Virginia'

Wishing to keep the Christmas revelry going? Pack up the family and take a road trip to Jamestown Settlement and the American Revolution Museum at Yorktown, where you can experience the holidays with a historic twist.

"Christmas in Virginia," which continues through Dec. 31, offers a look at 17th- and 18th-century holiday traditions through interpretive programs, demonstrations and musical entertainment. Separated by a 30-minute drive along the Colonial Parkway, both museums can be visited in one trip.

Jamestown Settlement

Explore life during the Jamestown colony’s early years, with seasonal stories told by historical interpreters and cooking demonstrations. Over at James Fort, wattle-and-daub buildings have been decked out with holiday greenery. Interpreters will demonstrate winter activities, including food preservation and hunting techniques, at Paspahegh Town.

Musical entertainment will be held at 11:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. each day in the center of the fort (weather permitting). Scheduled to perform are Barry and Lynn Trott on Dec. 30 and Rebecca Suerdieck on Dec. 31, with appearances by the Lord of Misrule, the “grand captain of all mischief.”

American Revolution Museum at Yorktown

Visitors will learn how winter was spent in the Continental Army encampment and about 18th-century holiday traditions as historical interpreters demonstrate a variety of holiday activities at a Revolution-era farm.

Entertainment will include traditional carols and musical performances at 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Scheduled to perform: Barry & Lynn Trott on Dec. 29 and Dec. 31, and Carson Hudson on Dec. 30. There will also be a special performance by The Fifes and Drums of York Town at 1 p.m. Dec. 30-31 (weather permitting).

During your visit, make sure to check out "Reign & Rebellion," on display through Sept. 5 at Jamestown Settlement & American Revolution Museum at Yorktown. The two-fold special exhibit explores early Virginia through the lens of the Stuart monarchy.

Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily and admission for each site is $18 adults, $9 ages 6-12. A combination ticket to both museums is available: $30 adults and $15 ages 6-12. Children ages 5 and under receive free admission. For more information, call 757/253-4838 or visit jyfmuseums.org.