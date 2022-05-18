The Deloreans to launch 3rd Thursdays concert series in Culpeper

It is hard to believe, but it’s already time for the 3rd Thursday Summer Concert Series in downtown Culpeper—like, totally.

Live music will fill the Depot area monthly May to August starting this Thursday, May 19, with The Deloreans, the ultimate ‘80s tribute band. The fun lasts 5 to 9 p.m. with plenty of children’s activities, adult beverages and food truck selections.

Culpeper Renaissance, Inc. is the ultimate sponsor of the longtime concert series.

“I am thrilled to be chairman of the 3rd Thursday Concert Series again and working with all the dedicated volunteers,” said David Martin, back as committee chairman. “This year’s concerts, I believe, will offer some of the best upbeat music and dance favorites ever. Please join me and all your friends at the depot for fun, food and great music!”

Attendees are encouraged to wear dancing shoes, legwarmers and extra hairspray.

The festivities continue June 16 with The Entertainers, known across the Carolinas for being at the forefront of classic beach music with their soulful sounds.

July 21st features The Unsuitables, Rock and Roll with a twist of funk and soul.

Check out the final concert of the summer Aug. 18 with The WORX, an award-winning group and the most consistently requested band of the series.

Advance tickets are available for $10 per concert or a discount season ticket for all four concerts is $30 available up until the day before the event at: Pepperberries, Museum of Culpeper History and Oak View National Bank, 450 James Madison Highway. Kids are free.

All are welcome, including picnic baskets, but please no pets and no coolers. Delicious eats from Bowles Southern Fried, Burnt Ends BBQ; Mi Ranchito Mexican Food; Moo Thru Ice Cream; and Kona Ice of Culpeper will be on hand to accompany the fun.

The kids’ corner will feature lawn games and fun for younger concert goers. 540/825-4416 crievents@culpeperdowntown.com, culpeperdowntown.com and on Facebook.