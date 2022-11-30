Theater review: A bewitching 'Into the Woods' lands at Signature Theatre

“Anything can happen in the woods.”

In Sondheim's mashup musical "Into the Woods," Signature Theatre’s latest production, audiences will feel as though they're right in the giant's path.

Leaves flutter to the ground and seats rumble with intensity. With artistic director Matthew Gardiner at the helm, this play is a storybook come to life.

Through fractured fairy tales, characters set forth on a journey to build a family or find love, fortune and adventure, only to discover what really happens when they stray from the path.

Sondheim and book writer James Lapine bring together the familiar Brothers Grimm stories — “Cinderella,” “Jack and the Beanstalk,” “Little Red Riding Hood” and “Rapunzel” — and weave them into a wickedly entertaining cautionary tale.

Figuring prominently in this story is the Baker and his loving wife, who are desperate for a child and go to great lengths to fetch items for the not-so-neighborly Witch so she will lift the curse that prevents them from procreating. Turns out his dear old dad and the Witch have a history. Their quest to retrieve these extraordinary items (a cow as white as milk, a cape as red as blood, hair as yellow as corn, and a slipper as pure as gold) isn't easy, with some characters not as charitable as others. Throw in an angry Giant (voiced by Phylicia Rashad) and you have one epic tale.

Sharp direction by Gardiner, who also serves as choreographer, keeps all these characters in seamless motion in Lee Savage's deconstructed design. And when all of them are onstage, decked out in David I. Reynoso's lavish costumes, it makes for a picture-perfect moment. In this Victorian-inspired nursery, a broken ceiling opening to the sky and huge tree limbs falling through wooden slats offer a striking contrast to the baby cradle and rocking chair.

The musical has been gifted a top-notch ensemble, many of whom will be familiar faces to regular theatergoers.

Jake Loewenthal and Erin Weaver are wonderfully cast as the Baker and the Baker’s Wife, whose dreams for a baby put their marriage to the test as they learn to do things on their own or indulge in personal fantasies. Loewenthal is quickly becoming one of my new favorites, with solid performances over the past year in “She Loves Me,” “RENT,” and Shakespeare Theatre Company’s “Our Town.” And Weaver, a longtime presence at the theater, is terrific here as she encourages her husband but also has eyes on one of the charming princes.

Vincent Kempski, who doubles as the Wolf and Cinderella's Prince, and Paul Scanlan as Rapunzel's Prince are quite a pair as the royal hunks who try to one-up each other as they share their complicated love lives. Their comedic duet “Agony” is just one of the many delightful musical moments in this show. Nova Y. Payton, fresh off her triumphant run in “The Color Purple,” turns on the waterworks as both the Witch and Rapunzel’s surrogate mother with the moving “Stay With Me.”

With a dreamy cast and Sondheim's lyrical magic, Signature's staging of this treasured classic is a treat for the whole family this holiday season, and one show this reviewer will happily see again.

“Into the Woods” also launches “So Many Possibilities: A Season of Sondheim,” the company's season-long tribute to the beloved composer who died last year. And there’s no better place to experience Sondheim locally than at this Tony award-winning theater, which has produced a sizable amount of his works. Stay tuned for “Pacific Overtures” and “Sweeney Todd.”