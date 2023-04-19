As one musical giant bids adieu to Broadway, another one is basking in the adulation of fervent fans in Washington. Last weekend, “The Phantom of the Opera” dropped its sparkling chandelier for the final time after an incredible 35-year run. When Andrew Lloyd Webber’s gothic melodrama is resurrected on the touring circuit, its reception could be on par with another beloved theater icon.

Boubil and Schonberg’s “Les Misérables,” onstage at the Kennedy Center Opera House, looks like the hottest ticket in town with performances sold out through April 29. Victor Hugo’s epic tale of love and redemption, in the midst of the French revolution, is one of those shows that’s treasured all around the world, having been translated into many languages. It’s the title holder for the longest-running musical in London’s West End.

And the Washington engagement is a bit of a homecoming, as “Les Misérables” had its pre-Broadway début here back in December 1986 with Colm Wilkinson as Jean Valjean, Frances Ruffelle as Eponine and Judy Kuhn as Cosette.

In the touring production, Nick Cartell has been tasked with the Herculean role of prisoner 24601, who changes his trajectory after a bishop’s kind gesture and breaks parole to live a life of do-gooding with the orphaned Cosette. After watching PBS concert specials with Wilkinson (a personal favorite) and Alfie Boe on repeat, this tenor offers a different Valjean, with a piercing, higher-sounding voice.

Cartell leads a strong overall cast, including Preston Truman Boyd as the relentless police inspector Javert and Haley Dortch as the tragic Fantine. Dortch is mesmerizing in the soul-shaking solo “I Dreamed a Dream,” and Javert’s “Stars” and swan-song “Soliloquy” are made even more impressive with snazzy staging enhancements.

Matt Crowle and Christina Rose Hall as Thenardier and Madame Thenardier are devilishly fun as the scamming duo that tries to pull one over on their customers and even Valjean, who retrieves Cosette from their lackluster care after Fantine’s death.

Another standout performance is from Gregory Lee Rodriguez as Marius. The actor is a delight as the lovesick student revolutionary, infusing boyish sweetness and some personality into a sometimes dull character.

Directed by Laurence Connor and James Powell, this tweaked version features new orchestrations and seems to elicit more giggles at certain moments. Marius’ nervousness with Cosette is more palpable, especially with his endearing variations of his “a heart full of love” greeting. And during press night, little Gavroche’s barricade death possibly caught someone off-guard, consuming the upper balcony in laughter.

The audience was beyond receptive, roaring with applause after every musical number, with Cartell’s magnificent and moving “Bring Him Home” the night’s biggest ovation-worthy moment.

If you haven’t seen “Les Misérables” in quite some time, this production might reveal some new surprises. Goodbye, turntable, hello, technology.

Revitalized for another generation, this show is a stunner with atmospheric visuals inspired by Hugo’s paintings, and it uses every inch it is given. Seeing the company filling the stage, climbing the barricade and appearing from the balconies, heighten the theatricality of this timeless masterpiece. Not to mention all the spotlights with every death — and there are a lot.

With its inspiring and heartbreaking story, “Les Misérables” continues to resonate with audiences, sending home many happy with hearts full of love.