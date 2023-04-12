Folks in Colonial Beach love their ospreys so much that they’re holding the Virginia Osprey Festival this Saturday.

The 2.6-square-mile town hosts upward of 50 osprey nests, which visitors will be able to see on golf cart and trolley tours during the festival at Town Hill, on the corner of Washington and Colonial avenues.

“We have platform nests, tree nests and nests on manmade structures like signs. It’s a mixture of all those things,” said Joanie Millward, the chair of the Virginia Osprey Festival in Colonial Beach. “We have a lot of platforms that we make for them. Mainly the platforms were done to keep them off the power lines. Dominion Energy has been fantastic with that supplying us with the poles and new state-of-the-art platforms for these birds.”

The ospreys of the town are accustomed to people, so they go about their business without much regard for humans, Millward said.

“They’re a very adaptable bird. This is their area. This is where they come back to breed every spring, and they’ve gotten quite used to us,” Millward said. “People will see ospreys everywhere. They’ll see them carrying fish. They’ll see them carrying sticks to their nests. They’ll hear them calling. They’re very active this time of year.”

The festival, hosted by Downtown Colonial Beach and Colonial Beach Greenspace, will include vendors, exhibitors and speakers who will talk about all things osprey, raptors, wildlife and the natural resources surrounding Colonial Beach.

“Virginia Institute of Marine Science is our primary exhibitor, and they’re going to have a lot of good things for children and adults,” Millward said.

The guest speaker for the fifth annual event will be Dr. Bryan Watts from the Center for Conservation Biology at the College of William and Mary. Watts will bring 30 years of osprey studies to bear when he talks at 1 p.m. in the Potomac River Fisheries Commission Building about ospreys, menhaden — the osprey’s preferred fiood — and the Chesapeake Bay.

Watts’ keynote talk has a $10 admission, which will also buy spots on golf cart and trolley tours of the town’s osprey nests.

Kate Garchinsky, who illustrated Belle’s Journey: An Osprey Takes Flight by Rob Bierregaard, will be on-site all day to talk about ospreys. Heather Shank–Givens, a wildlife rehabilitation permit holder with the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources and a vulture enthusiast, will have her turkey vulture Vega at the festival.

“People are very squeamish about vultures, but I’ve seen Heather and Vega the Vulture. Vega is a beautiful girl,” Millward said. “You will walk away from that presentation loving vultures.”

“We’re also going to have one of Fredericksburg’s own, Karen Brace and her Awesome Possums. She will be bringing a Virginia opossum. She will be doing meet and greets with her opossums. I love her opossums. They’re great,” Millward said.

Susan O’Connell, the director of community outreach for Wildlife Response, will bring a rehabilitated great-horned owl, whose injuries prevent a return to the wild and now helps with education about owls.

The Rappahannock River Valley National Refuge will have sterilized owl pellets for children to dissect. Owls produce pellets of the indigestible fur, teeth and bones of their prey, which would be dangerous in the owl’s digestive tract. Once the pellets are formed in owls’ gizzards, they cough them up. The pellets, when studied, can yield information on the birds’ diet, health and wellbeing, and the environment in which they live.

Colonial Beach Elementary school third graders will perform “The Osprey Song” at the festival.

“We found the song on the internet,” Millward said. “It was performed by Herzog School in England. We asked for permission. They were delighted and said ‘absolutely.’”

Millward said the festival grows every year and promised a fine outing for people who attend.

“Last year we had quite a few visitors and we had some out-of-state visitors, so we’ve rebranded to the Virginia Osprey Festival in Colonial Beach. We’re the osprey festival for Virginia. You could spend all day and not be able to see it all,” Millward said. The festival has grown from about 20 vendors last year to 56 vendors this year.

“I guarantee a good time for anyone that attends. It’s educational. It’s environmental, but it’s fun, too. It’s a celebration of the return of our ospreys, new life of spring. It’s all good,” Millward said.