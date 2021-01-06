Tony Rice, who died Dec. 25 at age 69, was one of the most influential acoustic guitarists in American music, and had strong ties to the Fredericksburg area.

He first made his name as a member of JD Crowe and The New South and later as a solo artist and collaborator with David Grisman, Ricky Skaggs, Norman Blake, Peter Rowan and many others. His playing technique, style and taste went beyond the established confines of bluegrass and expanded the guitar’s role in the genre. Rice influenced nearly every bluegrass guitarist who followed him, and also many in rock and folk music. He was also a fine singer, although he lost his singing voice in the later part of his career due to a chronic condition known as muscle tension dysphonia.

Rice touched many in the Fredericksburg bluegrass community. Mark Newton, a bluegrass musician and Fredericksburg native who now makes his home in Nashville, remembers meeting Rice for the first time in the early 1980s while Newton was a member of The Virginia Squires, which included Sammy Shelor, and brothers Ronnie Simpkins and Ricky Simpkins.