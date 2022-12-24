Top reads of 2022: FLS reviewers reveal their favorite books of the year

This year, Free Lance–Star reviewers shared with local readers their thoughts on hundreds of 2022 releases in a variety of genres. They have critiqued the offerings of authors who are household names, as well as début novelists and other writers to watch. Below, you’ll find details from our reviewers about those titles that stood out as the best of the year.

FICTION

“All the Broken Places” by John Boyne: In his 2004 international children’s bestseller, “The Boy in the Striped Pajamas,” Boyne imagined a story in which the 9-year-old son of the commandant of Auschwitz befriended an inmate and died as a result. Boyne follows up on his own curiosity about what might have happened to Gretel, the older sister. The story is about guilt, a lifetime of secrecy and, ultimately, redemption.—Wendy Migdal

“The Christie Affair” by Nina de Gramont: A creator of absorbing and eternally popular mysteries who remains the best-selling novelist of all time, Agatha Christie never spoke publicly about her 11-day disappearance in 1926. But de Gramont offers a richly imagined account in her second adult novel. What results is intelligent, plausible fiction that delivers three shocking but satisfying twists and features multifaceted and realistic characters.—Jay Strafford

“Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver: I have read many amazing novels this year, but my favorite is Kingsolver’s retelling of “David Copperfield.” This novel follows Demon, a young child growing up in Appalachia. His story is harrowing but also touching and relatable. And Kingsolver uses the story of this ordinary boy to look at systemic issues, such as poverty and addiction, that impact many communities in Appalachia. Ultimately, though, it is just a good story with great characters and a well-executed plot.—Ashley Riggleson

“The Goldenacre” by Philip Miller: Miller masterfully portrays the sordid side of the world of fine art — and of human behavior — in this novel. An authoritative work on art and an accomplished work of art, the Scotland-set novel also represents a shrewd study of family dynamics and a splendid sample of literary crime fiction.—Jay Strafford

“Iona Iverson’s Rules for Commuting” by Clare Pooley: This is a delightful read about a woman who commutes to her job as a lonely hearts columnist . Her philosophy of never talking to strangers on a train is turned upside down by a series of incidents that leave her reeling. Touching and fun.—Penny A Parrish

“Joan” by Katherine J. Chen: Take all the movie versions you’ve seen of Joan of Arc and toss them out the window. Here you meet a feisty young woman, a true warrior who gets caught up in palace intrigue with dire consequences. The writing is nearly flawless.—Penny A Parrish

“Razzmatazz” by Christopher Moore: Moore’s second book of “noir” fiction is as amusing as its predecessor which was cleverly titled “Noir”. Moore, whose storytelling is indebted to Shakespeare in ways that the Bard would certainly applaud, has stumbled upon one of literature’s greatest plot devices—when you’ve written yourself into a corner just introduce a laser-wielding alien to blast you back through to the narrative you had strayed from. Moore is a comedic genius and getting a new book from him makes the year extra special.—Drew Gallagher

“The Ruins” by Phoebe Wynne: Like a Greek tragedy, The Ruins lays bare the most basic elements of human nature. Set in a chateau in France in 1985, this Gothic-inspired novel involves a group of Cambridge alums and their families who seem to be trapped there for a summer, as is the reader. The sexual abuse of young girls constitutes a major part of the plot; this is not a book for everyone. However, the train-wreck characters and gripping writing style of the author are worth it.—Wendy Migdal

“Shrines of Gaiety” by Kate Atkinson: A look into nightlife in London after The Great War, with seedy dancehalls, a determined detective and missing girls. Atkinson is the Dickens of our time, and her writing and plot sparkle.—Penny A Parrish

“Sign Here” by Claudia Lux: All of the Taylor Swift fans who are offering up their souls for tickets to Tay Tay’s 2023 U.S. tour would be well-advised to read “Sign Here” to consider the full repercussions of that soul bargaining. Hell isn’t just having your skin shaved off daily, it’s also happy hour bars where they only have shots of Jagermeister. Lux spins an entertaining tale of the minions of hell trying to improve their lot in death while twisting in the living world saga of a perfectly happy family that is anything but perfect or happy. “Sign Here” is dark comedic fun.—Drew Gallagher

“Thank You, Mr. Nixon” by Gish Jen: Jen brings her experience as a Chinese American and her understated sense of humor to this collection of short, interconnected stories. Beginning with Nixon’s historic 1972 visit to China, the stories gradually move forward in time. Poignant tales of individuals’ experience as Asian Americans are woven together with the story of China’s incredible growth over the last half century.—Wendy Migdal

POETRY

“Writing The Significant Soil” by David Anthony Sam: COVID continues to change the shape of our lives, but one early takeaway from the pandemic was a renewed appreciation for nature where it was easy to isolate and where the great outdoors offered a welcome respite from our yellow wallpapered walls at home. Sam’s collection of poetry showcases the beauty in nature and the importance of poetry in our lives. “Writing The Significant Soil” is a salve for the soul.—Drew Gallagher

NONFICTION

“After the Romanovs” by Helen Rappaport: For decades, the cultural, culinary, couture and carnal attractions of Paris drew well-born and well-off Russians. But in the first two decades of the 20th century, when the threat of revolution evolved from incipient to inevitable, the talented and thoughtful — although neither aristocratic nor affluent — also departed Mother Russia for the City of Light. British historian Rappaport examines their motivations in this book.—Jay Strafford

“Bold Ventures: Thirteen Tales of Architectural Tragedy” by Charlotte Van den Broeck: This is the most unusual book I read all year, but it has stayed with me more than any other. The premise is when you create a building, or write a book, you are leaving a legacy, good or bad.—Penny A Parrish

“A House Built by Slaves” by Jonathan White: Much ink has been spilled on Lincoln scholarship, but Dr. White continues to find and write about aspects of Lincoln’s life that compel and reaffirm his status as one of our greatest leaders. There is an argument that has developed over the past few years that Lincoln did not do enough for the enslaved. The point is not without validity, but White addresses that critique in “A House Built by Slaves” and shows the nuance of the situation facing Lincoln and how his actions, in a moment, did not necessarily reflect his far-reaching ambitions for the United States and for African Americans.—Drew Gallagher

“Lessons From the Edge” by Marie Yovanovitch: As the war in the Ukraine enters another year, our former ambassador shares her experiences there and at other postings in her career with the Foreign Service. An eye-opening book about a brave and resourceful woman.—Penny A Parrish

“Sentence” by Daniel Genis: This memoir could be subtitled something like, “Ten Years of an Upper East Side Intellectual in the New York State Prison System: How Reading Saved My Life.” Throughout his years of incarceration, Genis turned his analytical powers on both the thousand books he read and his fellow prisoners. The result is a candid study not only of literature, not only of prison, but also of oneself, if one chooses to look for it.—Wendy Migdal

“In the Shadow of the Mountain: A Memoir of Courage” by Silvia Vasquez-Lavado: Many of my most fulfilling reads this year have been nonfiction, and this is my favorite memoir of the year, by far. I have not seen anyone talk about this book, and that is a shame. It’s stunning. Vasquez-Lavado has a job in Silicon Valley, but privately, things are not right. She continues to struggle with trauma in her past. But one thing seems to help: climbing mountains. Vasquez-Lavado sumits many of the world’s highest peaks. That’s incredible in itself, but when she attempts to summit Everest, she does something more: she leads a group of other traumatized women to Base Camp. This memoir is, as the title suggests, about courage, but it is also about sisterhood. I will never forget it.—Ashley Riggleson

“Streets of Gold: America’s Untold Story of Immigrant Success” by Ran Abramitzky and Leah Boustan: Immigration is a hot-button topic, with concerns that today’s immigrants aren’t integrating into American life fast enough, that they aren’t moving up the economic and social ladder fast enough. Abramitzky and Boustan, pulling on the vast resources of Ancestry.com, offer a compelling case that today’s immigrants are integrating as fast, and moving up the economic ladder as quickly, as the European immigrants of the early 20th century.—Martin Davis

“My Travels with Mrs. Kennedy” by Clint and Lisa McCubbin Hill: On Nov. 22, 1963, Secret Service Agent Clint Hill boosted himself onto the trunk of the presidential limousine to push Jacqueline Kennedy to safety into the vehicle, from which she had climbed and in which President John F. Kennedy lay beyond medical help. But the first lady’s connection to Hill did not end in Dallas, as he relates in “My Travels with Mrs. Kennedy,” a work that blends reflection, humor, candor and affection with a wealth of previously unpublished anecdotes and photos from global journeys.—Jay Strafford

“Trigger Points: Inside the Mission to Stop Mass Shootings in America” by Mark Follman: The debate over gun control is stuck in this country. “Trigger Points” offers a constructive way forward. Rejecting the common misconception that mass shooters are often mentally ill, the author builds a case for communities adopt behavioral threat assessment, whose goal is to identify and intervene before a potential shoot pulls the trigger.—Martin Davis