The folks of Ashland invite all to join them in celebrating their 19th annual Train Day this Saturday for a day chock-full of family fun, rides, games and special attractions. It is an understatement to say that the people of Ashland take pride in their town and enthusiastically welcome all who come to experience its offerings. With a tongue-in-cheek motto proclaiming it as the “Center of the Universe,” Ashland’s spirit and friendliness echoes the atmosphere of Andy Griffith’s Mayberry.

Ashland is truly a “train town,” and not only because the tracks that run through it bear the traffic of 50 passenger and freight trains a day. The town owes its existence to those tracks and grew up around them since the mid-19th century era when the site served as a mineral springs resort and grew to a small college town when Randolph-Macon College relocated to Ashland in 1868.

“As more and more families built their homes there, the town built up around the tracks, as did the beautiful, welcoming culture of train-centered businesses and organizations,” said Louise Keeton of the Downtown Ashland Association, which is hosting Train Day. “We wanted to celebrate our history and train-culture by inviting people to come and join us for our annual Train Day. The event has attracted as many as 20,000 visitors from across the region and around the world, nearly tripling our population of 7,500!”

Going beyond festivals located at a fairground or park, Ashland’s Train Day spans the entire downtown and provides shuttle rides to three different entry points.

The free celebration is possible through the sponsorship of Trackside Kitchen & Wine, as well as local businesses, churches and associations that took on the task of coordinating different elements of the festivities, along with over 100 volunteers coordinated by Ashland’s Wawa.

A Kid Zone, developed by the New Community Church, will feature two bounce houses, an inflatable obstacle course, a game area with prizes, face-painting, and Kona Ice. Two roving Singing Conductors will also offer stories and songs about railroad history and lore.

Families can also hop aboard one of the two trackless PlayRVA Kiddie Trains with routes that give a tour of both the town and the ongoing special activities.

To further explore the town’s roots and development, visitors can view the vintage train items in the 1926 Red Caboose, which was once home to the conductor, a brakeman and a flagman. The town’s history also unfolds with exhibits at the Ashland Museum and presentations by the Old Dominion Chapter of the National Railway Historical Society and the Richmond, Fredericksburg & Potomac Railroad Historic Society.

Visitors who take the challenge of the Train Day scavenger hunt will become acquainted with Ashland’s varied offerings as they seek out sites and businesses on the hunt’s bingo-like card. Those who mark off four in a row can turn in their cards at Tiny Tim’s Trains and Toys for a prize.

In addition, RCI Builders will host a Touch-a-Truck venue, showcasing a spectrum of heavy equipment, a fire truck and ambulance, dump trucks and tractors that visitors of all ages can engage with. “My mom is very excited about touching the truck that scoops gravel, which she thinks is fascinating,” said Keeton. In fact, kids are a great excuse for many parents to try out things they had always wanted to do.

The Ashland Community Preschool welcomes families to its Preschool Playground, where visitors will also have an opportunity to meet and chat with children’s author Corrine Luck.

A variety of arts will be featured throughout the day. Artists and artisans will display and sell their creations, and entertainment will include an 11 a.m. concert by the Hanover Concert Band at the Hanover Arts & Activities Center.

A feature that will enthrall young and old is the display of 12 model trains presented by local train clubs and associations, some of which will be arranged in themed-designed layouts. The display will feature a range of different sized models, including HO gauge, Z gauge, O gauge, and N gauge, as well as a LEGO® train and a Brio toy trainset for guests to play with. Guests will also experience the thrill of viewing at least 12 passenger and freight trains that will pass through town on their regular routes.

An array of food vendors will be on-site throughout the day and visitors can also visit Ashland’s plethora of restaurants and specialty food shops.

“Ashland’s Train Day is a full day of fun. Families can enjoy activities the whole day and still have more to experience,” said Keeton. “We hope that families will come back throughout the year to enjoy our concerts, explore our history and sample our fine restaurants.”