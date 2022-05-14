Use your imagination: Madison elementary art teacher writes, illustrates 'Wander World'

A sense of wonder shines from the globe-trotting pages of the beautifully-illustrated new children’s book, “Wander World,” by Madison County elementary-school art teacher, Katie Gigliotti.

A little girl called Willow is bored, with nothing to do, in this 38-page volume enlivened by the author’s original watercolors. So she takes a trip with her grandfather to each of the globe’s seven continents from the comfort of their living-room couch.

The poignant, rhyming story for grades K–4 is based on Gigliotti’s childhood in Pennsylvania, where her grandparents and great aunt were her babysitters and her brothers were much older.

“I was the only kid in the house and often very bored because my grandma was watching her stories, cooking or cleaning, and my great aunt, she was always a bachelorette, so she never wanted to really be bothered,” said the author and art teacher, for the past 16 years, at Waverly Yowell Elementary School.

“My grandfather was usually the one who would swoop in and do things with me. One of the things we’d do, we’d sit on the couch, ‘OK, where are we going to go?’ And I would just talk about random places and he’d play along … We always ended up in Antarctica.”

“Never lose your send of wander” is the tagline for the self-published “Wander World,” printed and distributed by IngramSpark and found on Amazon, other online outlets and for free on Kindle Plus.

The 38-year-old art teacher released this, her first book, at the end of March after a yearlong process that included learning everything she could about online self-publishing.

Gigliotti, a Culpeper resident, hopes it can be a teaching tool at home and in the classroom, and created free lesson plans to go with the new book. It’s based on her own experiences growing up without other kids around.

“Somehow, the plane always ended up crashing, and we’d have to survive off the land,” she said in an interview about the imagined trips she went on her with her grandfather.

The characters in her book resemble the art teacher’s family. She included personal references as well—a drawing of her son’s baby blanket and her daughter’s plush duck from when she was small.

“They go to all the continents, have a little adventure and grandpa’s always wanting to go home. Finally, it’s time for dinner, so they have to go home,” Gigliotti said, reading a section from the new book:

“When visiting grandma and grandpa one day there was nothing to do and I wanted to play; But playing is never much fun on your own and in a house full of people I felt all alone; My grandma was busy and told me to go and my auntie was watching her favorite show; Then from a room over I heard a loud snore so I peeked through the keyhole and opened the door; My grandpa lie sleeping in his comfy chair I ran over woke him and ruffled his hair; Let’s go on a trip now, I said with a smile, because we haven’t gone anywhere for quite a while; Then grabbing his hand I pulled up and toward the big comfy couch where we both climbed aboard; We strapped on our seatbelts excited to play now we’re ready for takeoff up, up and away; Then grandpa asked brightly, just where shall we go? And I said, don’t be silly, to play in the snow.”

The characters also end up in Australia swimming the Great Barrier Reef, and in Africa watching the safari animals. In Europe, they visit Venice boating down the canals, and in the rain forest in Brazil. The skyline rises during a trip to New York City. And they scale Mount Everest to end their trip around the world.

Gigliotti has only visited New York, though she had planned a trip to Italy during college that got canceled because of 9/11. She has been an artist all her life. Her grandfather always encouraged her to be an illustrator.

The main focus of “Wander World” is using your imagination, said Gigliotti, a mother of two teenagers.

“Kids really struggle right now with social media and the immediacy of everything and the 30-second videos—their attention spans are gone,” the art teacher said.

“Even whenever I give them a project and they can draw whatever they want, they’re like, I don’t know what to draw,” Gigliotti said. “Just making sure you’re not losing your imagination, it’s so important for so many things. In work, if you can’t problem solve, come up with a solution using your own thought process. (If) you have to Google everything, that’s not good.”

Being a teacher during the COVID-19 pandemic has been interesting, she said. She enjoyed the smaller classes when many kids attended virtually, and working with students in their individual classrooms. The current school year has been challenging, she added, with its shortage of employees.

Gigliotti said she tries to make art fun for the kids, especially the older grades that deal with the pressures of SOL tests. She tries to expose them to various mediums and types of art because once students leave elementary school, art is an elective.

To be accurate in her book, Gigliotti incorporated digital editing into her traditional watercolors of the places around the world she researched.

She dedicated “Wander World,” of course, to her grandfather, and her children, though it’s not the first book she has illustrated.

Gigliotti collaborated with local colleague Tori Gelbert in 2021 to illustrate Gelbert’s book, “The Giraffe who Loved School.”

Gelbert, the principal of Culpeper County’s Emerald Hill Elementary School, used to work with Gigliotti in Madison.

“She reached out to me and I ended up illustrating that for her, which was really fun and definitely an experience,” the art teacher said.

Gigliotti launched her own book project after getting confident enough to do so. She said she is happy with the finished project, though critical of the quality of the beautifully painted prints published therein, compared to her originals, now tucked away in a manila folder in the cupboard at home.

The art teacher said she struggles with the marketing part of being an author, but was brave enough to send a message to the local newspaper about “Wander World.”

Gigliotti hopes kids will like the book.

“I hear a lot of, ‘I’m bored,’ if they don’t have a device in front of them or something entertaining them,” said the local educator.

“It’s good for them to be bored because otherwise when are you going to use your imagination?”