“The Serpent Papers” by Norfolk resident Jeff Schnader — a novel that features a young man raised in that city who becomes embroiled in the Vietnam War era while a student at Columbia University — has been named a finalist for The Forward Reviews awards.

The contest honors books published by independent publishing houses.

Thousands of books are entered each year, and more than 100 librarians and booksellers take part in the judging process, narrowing a group of finalists in 55 categories to Gold, Silver and Bronze winners.

Winners will be announced June 15.

Schnader’s first full-length novel was released last year by The Permanent Press and reviewed in The Free Lance–Star.