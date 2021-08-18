Virginia Beer and Bourbon Festival comes to the Fredericksburg Fairgrounds

The Virginia Bourbon and Beer Festival returns to Fredericksburg this weekend, and as festivals go, it’s a novel event. It’s slower. It’s smoother. It’s more relaxed. And it’s very Virginian.
Featuring about 25 distilleries, 10 breweries, cideries and vineyards, live music, food trucks and cigars—most of which is local—it has a taste of Virginia for every palate.
It all kicks off at 4 p.m. Saturday at the Fredericksburg Fairgrounds. The festival lasts until 9 p.m. According to organizer Jeremy Bullock, who co-owns event production company Cheers Festivals, the later start time allows the Virginia Bourbon and Beer Festival to be a little cooler, making it “a nice atmosphere to kick back and relax with family and friends.” He advised bringing chairs or a tent for maximum chilling opportunity.
The event itself it a harbinger of fall, coming around every year just as August fades into September. And the tastes it represents, smoky, sweet and complex whiskeys, fruit forward ciders and beer of all varieties even offer a little snippet of familiar autumn flavors.
This is the festival’s sixth year and Bullock said that like all of his events with Cheers, it was created to bring something new to do in the region. He said he’s not aware of another bourbon festival for 60 miles around Fredericksburg. That’s also how the ideas for their Brewfest, Tacos and Beer Festival and Hard Cider Festival all began, too: to bring something different to locals.
And this year, the bourbon-focused event will showcase the best of what Virginia has to offer. While Kentucky is the locale most people consider when thinking of bourbon, the Virginia scene has been burgeoning for years and its distilleries have great reputations and powerful flavors backing them up.
Seven of the featured distilleries are local to Virginia, and include A. Smith Bowman, KO Distillery, Chesapeake Bay Distillery, Three Crosses Distilling, Hill Top Distillery, Dry Fork Fruit Distillery and Murlarkey Distilled Spirits.
More far-flung distilleries include 1792, Basil Hayden, Blackened, Bulleit, Elijah Craig, Heavens Door, High West Whiskey, Jefferson, Jefferson Reserve, Longbranch, Markers Mark, Old Forester, Redneck Riviera, Russell’s 10 Year, Skrewball and Uncle Nearest.
Also featured will be Haley’s Honey Meadery, which will soon open a tasting room in downtown Fredericksburg, as well as breweries and cideries Colonial Beach Brewing, Brothers, New Realm, Starr Hill, Heavy Seas, Cobble Mountain Cider and Kopparberg US.
If beer and bourbon aren’t your thing, there are still local wineries to sample. Mattaponi Winery, Castle Glen Winery and Woodlawn Press Cellars will all be present and pouring. Partnering with local Hogshead Cigar Lounge to offer cigars, too, there aren’t just spirits to sample.
To amp up the festivities, locals acts Shannon Peterson and Drive In Riot will perform. And food trucks 716 Slice, Fire Escape, Sparky’s BBQ and Fork’d will all be selling food on-site.