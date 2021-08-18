Virginia Beer and Bourbon Festival comes to the Fredericksburg Fairgrounds

The Virginia Bourbon and Beer Festival returns to Fredericksburg this weekend, and as festivals go, it’s a novel event. It’s slower. It’s smoother. It’s more relaxed. And it’s very Virginian.

Featuring about 25 distilleries, 10 breweries, cideries and vineyards, live music, food trucks and cigars—most of which is local—it has a taste of Virginia for every palate.

It all kicks off at 4 p.m. Saturday at the Fredericksburg Fairgrounds. The festival lasts until 9 p.m. According to organizer Jeremy Bullock, who co-owns event production company Cheers Festivals, the later start time allows the Virginia Bourbon and Beer Festival to be a little cooler, making it “a nice atmosphere to kick back and relax with family and friends.” He advised bringing chairs or a tent for maximum chilling opportunity.

The event itself it a harbinger of fall, coming around every year just as August fades into September. And the tastes it represents, smoky, sweet and complex whiskeys, fruit forward ciders and beer of all varieties even offer a little snippet of familiar autumn flavors.