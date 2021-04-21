Virginia Farm Festival comes to The Meadow Event Park May 1-2

The folks at The Meadow Event Park in Doswell are pleased to invite families to their first Virginia Farm Festival on May 1-2. For more than a decade, the park has attracted thousands of families each fall as the site of the State Fair of Virginia, featuring the bounty of its harvest. This year, an innovative and exciting spring event will highlight the activities of a different season—the sowing, planting and tending that makes the harvest possible.
“We wanted to offer a mini version of the State Fair, a fun family event at an affordable price that will give families an opportunity to spend time outdoors together,” said Marlene Jolliffe, vice president of operations. “The Virginia Farm Festival highlights the many steps that must take place before our food arrives on our tables.”
A highlight of the event is the “Growing Garden,” where Caroline County farmer Lynwood Broaddus—“Farmer Lynwood”—will explain what is involved in planting and tending to the early-spring crops on the site, including sage, garlic, beets and asparagus.
A complementary presentation to Farmer Lynwood’s explanation of a variety of plants and crops, the area used for Young MacDonald’s Farm during the State Fair will provide an opportunity to meet and interact with animals such as goats, chicks, cows, guinea pigs and ducklings on the fair’s iconic duck slide, as well as other barnyard favorites. The festival will also feature sheep dog demonstrations of the remarkable shepherding tasks they perform.
Visitors can also explore large pieces of farm equipment and learn about the tasks they are used to accomplish. In addition, farmers from SouthLand Dairy will share the importance of milk and dairy products in our daily diets, and they will give daily demonstrations of how to milk a cow.
Children can have fun as “farm hands” as they ride pedal tractors around a track and they can also take the opportunity to experience a pony ride and to learn about horses and ponies of Bright Morning Horseback Riding. They can also watch a crew of agile, sure-footed goats at play on Goat Mountain, and demonstrate their own strength and balance as they scale Tire Mountain.
The Virginia 4-H “horse ambassadors” will feature a horse-jumping demonstration with a theme of “jumping over bullies,” and the students of Virginia Tech’s Equestrian Club will provide grab-and-go horse crafts that kids can create at home.
Entertainment for the festival will include an engaging juggling show by Jonathan Austin and performances by the delightful duo of Kathy Davis and Bradley Bishop, whose mandolin, banjo and guitar repertoire harkens back to the bluegrass, old-time and swing genres that have influenced their innovative music.
Food vendors will also be on-site offering refreshments and light meals.
Another highlight of the festival will be the unveiling and dedication of a new Virginia LOVE sculpture, which will convey the message of the lifesaving “LOVE Clicks” seat belt-safety campaign of Drive Smart Virginia through artwork composed of elements from vehicles and farm machinery collected by Virginia Farm Bureau members.
The LOVE sculpture will be displayed in an area of the park near the historic barn and the stable that was the birthplace of the thoroughbred racing legend and Triple Crown winner Secretariat.
“We are pleased to offer families an opportunity to engage with and explore the first annual Virginia Farm Festival. We hope that children and their parents will not only experience a memorable day packed with fun and excitement but will also leave with a new appreciation for where our food comes from and the initial investment that is required for the bounty of the fall harvest,” said Jolliffe.