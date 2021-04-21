Virginia Farm Festival comes to The Meadow Event Park May 1-2

Visitors can also explore large pieces of farm equipment and learn about the tasks they are used to accomplish. In addition, farmers from SouthLand Dairy will share the importance of milk and dairy products in our daily diets, and they will give daily demonstrations of how to milk a cow.

Children can have fun as “farm hands” as they ride pedal tractors around a track and they can also take the opportunity to experience a pony ride and to learn about horses and ponies of Bright Morning Horseback Riding. They can also watch a crew of agile, sure-footed goats at play on Goat Mountain, and demonstrate their own strength and balance as they scale Tire Mountain.

The Virginia 4-H “horse ambassadors” will feature a horse-jumping demonstration with a theme of “jumping over bullies,” and the students of Virginia Tech’s Equestrian Club will provide grab-and-go horse crafts that kids can create at home.

Entertainment for the festival will include an engaging juggling show by Jonathan Austin and performances by the delightful duo of Kathy Davis and Bradley Bishop, whose mandolin, banjo and guitar repertoire harkens back to the bluegrass, old-time and swing genres that have influenced their innovative music.

Food vendors will also be on-site offering refreshments and light meals.