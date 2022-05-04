Virginia Farm Festival returns to Meadow Event Park for second year

The second annual Virginia Farm Festival returns to The Meadow Event Park in Caroline County from May 7–8, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The festival will feature farm-themed activities, favorite fair foods, cooking demonstrations, family fitness classes and live entertainment.

“The Virginia Farm Festival is an entertaining event, but it also expands our mission of promoting agricultural education that we typically reserve for the State Fair,” said Marlene Jolliffe, the fair’s executive director. “And we know people are looking for outdoor activities to enjoy with their families, so this is the perfect opportunity for them.”

Visitors can learn about raising vegetables at home from local farmers in the Growing Garden, check out antique tractors and also view Secretariat memorabilia at the historic Meadow Hall. Meadow Event Park is the birthplace of the Triple Crown racing legend.

Whispering Pines will be onsite offering pony rides for children. Family attractions also include Young MacDonald’s Farm with barn animals, such as alpacas, goats, chicks and pigs, and SouthLand Dairy, which will demonstrate how cows are milked.

New this year: Farmer Ed will present magic, juggling, puppets and music in an agricultural magic show for children of all ages.

In honor of Mother’s Day, a special Sunday event called “Mom’s Moment” will feature mimosas and prize drawings.

Admission is $7 per person including fees; free for children 4 and under. Tickets must be purchased in advance.

For more information and see the complete schedule, visit StateFairVa.org.