Hear ye, hear ye! The time has arrived for the 21st annual Virginia Renaissance Faire and all are invited to experience this living history extravaganza that will whisk them away to Elizabethan England and a realm of merriment and festivities.

The hallmark of the event is personal interaction, and everyone will have an opportunity to come face-to-face with a bevy of personalities, who portray the residents of the mythical town of Staffordshire.

On opening weekend, the faire begins with the buzz and bustle of the townsfolk who gather at the gate in anticipation of the queen’s arrival. She is “on progress” to meet and greet her subjects, many of whom will never travel outside a five-mile radius of their homes. The whole village is abuzz with preparations for the royal visit. Merchants have arrived to set up their wares, kitchens are busy preparing their best savory fares, and traveling players have come to town to entertain and amuse Her Majesty and townsfolk and visitors, including those from the 21st century.

The theme of this year’s faire, “The Age of Discovery and Exploration,” is the hot topic of conversation among the townsfolk, who are sharing their ideas about the potential (and danger) that ventures in the New World may hold.

“In fact, it was only through the sponsorship of Queen Elizabeth I that England became a major player in the arena of exploration. We recognize and celebrate the fact that our Commonwealth was named after the Virgin Queen and that we have a unique link to Tudor England,” said Cornelia Miller Rutherford, the founder and CEO of the Virginia Renaissance Faire. “Each year has an historic theme, and we thought it was important to feature why the queen sent her explorers out to engage in discovery.”

In addition to the Queen’s arrival on opening weekend, May 13-14, each subsequent weekend of the festival will have a featured theme: Romance & Fantasy, May 20-21; Pirate Invasion, May 27-28; Celtic Heritage, June 3-4; and grand finale of Closing Weekend, June 10-11.

Each member in the cast of 65 was selected through an audition in which their persona was identified and then received weeks of training in everything from how to engage the patrons and project personality, to skills in dance and sword-fighting, as well as street theater, improvisational theater, and, most important, history. The faire also involves more than 125 vendors who will set up tent-shoppes in the town, purveying hand-made crafts, jewelry, apparel, décor, and artwork, and a spectrum of savory and sweet treats.

Featured entertainment on the festival’s three stages will include a panoply of popular musicians, such as the Rogues, Pyrates Royale with their sea-shanties and jokes, Johnny Strum, and the Old-World Troubadour with songs of romance, heroism, and indulgence.

On the field, visitors can view a demonstration of the ancient and noble sport of Greyhound Coursing and a fascinating performance by the Vixens en Garde sword-fighting ladies. The Village Blacksmith will also be on-site with sparks flying as he demonstrates what is involved in this traditional art of forging raw metal and hammering it into tools. In addition, guests can enjoy sword fighting, jousting and a demonstration of armed combat by the Order of the Marshal.

At the Militia Camp Kitchen, visitors can learn about cooking techniques and food preparation from 400 years ago. Reenactors will talk about the use of an earthen oven and share history of cooking through the ages, including techniques that were different and those that are carried on today.

Special attractions will also include Archery through the Ages with demonstrations of archery and bow-making, as well as a daily archery tournament. In a session called What Are We Wearing? Rutherford will explain how different items of clothing and materials would signal a person’s status in “The Great Chain of Being.” There will also be a discussion of the “sumptuary laws” that dictated the limits of those who could wear gold, silver and copper or pheasant feathers. In the Costume Gallery, visitors can explore and touch a range of clothing.

Two amusing scenarios in which visitors can play a role are the daily cases that are heard and decided in the Court of Common Pleas and the Ladies’ Court of Love (in which there has been an occasional actual proposal of marriage by guest couples).

Games and contests that may elicit competition among family and friends include large wooden hand-made games in Arcade DaVinci, a dart throw and axe throw, hammer strike, and Dunk-a-Wench. A scavenger hunt called The Quest, which is navigated through a QR code and smartphones, has been developed in versions for both adults and children.

The youngest visitors will be enchanted by the offerings of a special area that has been designed for them. Poppet’s Pastymes for Children will include a Paper Puppet show, Butterfly Dancing, games, and a costume dress-up session, as well as storytelling, period toys such as Graces, and a ground-level labyrinth. “I have seen little toddlers come up to that labyrinth and instinctively know that they are supposed to find their way to the middle,” said Rutherford.

Each day, children can be knighted by the Queen at 2 p.m., and all can join in a rousing, unforgettable climax of each day with a music jam at 4:30 p.m., followed by the group recitation of the lines from Shakespeare: “Our actors…were all spirits and are melted…into thin air. …We are such stuff as dreams are made on.”

Coordinating a cast of 65 Elizabethan characters, more than 125 vendors, and dozens of professional performers may seem like a Herculean task, and, in fact, requires 18 months of planning and developing each year. But the response of a grateful and growing base of patrons makes it a worthwhile investment. Last year, 25,000 visitors attended the Virginia Renaissance Faire.

“This is a genuine family event that has something for everyone, from toddlers to great-grandmothers!” said Rutherford. “Our goal is for you to have a good time and to leave having learned something you hadn’t known and having created memories that may last a lifetime.”

The return on the investment of the time, effort and talent of the cast members is summarized in the reflections of Bobby Hebert, who plays the role of Master Quill. He may be familiar to some for his role as the champion of riddle and rhyme who roams Fredericksburg’s streets during the annual “Window Wonderland” and his decades of service with the Free Lance Star.

“At the Faire, we don’t have big sets or special effects, but we go out of our way to engage the public by singing and dancing and interacting with them throughout the day,” said Hebert. “It brings an aura of enchantment to both the actors and our guests. The Ren Faire is like a version of Peter Pan. Everybody gets to go back to the time when the things in your imagination were as real as things in your everyday life. I may think I am throwing magic dust on you, but, because you are there, you are throwing magic dust on me, too. And guess what? We get to fly!”