Virtual Great Lives lecture series goes back to its roots

The series started Tuesday with a talk on the two presidents with ties to Fredericksburg, George Washington and James Monroe, by executive director of the university museums Scott Harris. The series of 18 lectures concludes on March 18 with a talk on the life of a very different figure, playwright Lillian Hellman, by Gregg Stull, chair of the Department of Theatre and Dance.

This year’s talks also have the potential to be extremely engaging lectures, Crawley said. That’s because UMW is a teaching college, and the faculty all lecture regularly. They’ve likely given these talks before, in a different format, to undergraduates in their classes. One of these great speakers is P. Anand Rao, a professor of communications, said Crawley. His lecture on Mohandas K. Gandhi will focus on how he became so instrumental to both Indian independence and our own civil rights movement.

This year, too, the format is changing up. The lectures will be held virtually to reduce risk of virus transmission. Each will be taped in the university’s Dodd Auditorium, where the event is usually held, and released online. Sessions will open at 7:15 p.m. on the date of each lecture and begin at 7:30 p.m. During the lecture, people can send in questions using the Zoom chat feature. Crawley will then pose those to the speaker, who will tune in from home for the live Q&A.