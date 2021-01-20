Virtual Great Lives lecture series goes back to its roots

The William B. Crawley Great Lives Series is going back to its roots this year, using only the in-house talent of University of Mary Washington staff and affiliates.
The move was necessitated by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Rather than bringing in speakers to lecture at the college on the great lives of people past, William Crawley, its namesake and organizer, sought out campus experts on a variety of figures from Sojourner Truth to Johnny Carson, from Isaac Newton to St. Augustine. The upcoming season premiered this week online as a series of virtual events over video conferencing service Zoom.
The annual lecture series started in 2004 as a biography-focused course, “Great Lives: Biographical Approaches to History and Culture,” using the wealth of knowledge and experience UMW instructors had to offer. That course opened to the public for free because of its widespread appeal and the school’s mission of public service. The response was so great, Crawley said, that the program was moved from its original room, a 200-seat lecture hall, to the 1,200-seat Dodd Auditorium.
“There’s a wide range of expertise on this faculty,” Crawley said. “And people can see first-hand what a talented faculty we have right here.”
And that breadth of knowledge allowed him to put together a list of speakers and subjects that appeals to any listener this year. Variety, he said, is necessary for a successful lecture series that fulfils its mission to reach as many people in the community as possible.
The series started Tuesday with a talk on the two presidents with ties to Fredericksburg, George Washington and James Monroe, by executive director of the university museums Scott Harris. The series of 18 lectures concludes on March 18 with a talk on the life of a very different figure, playwright Lillian Hellman, by Gregg Stull, chair of the Department of Theatre and Dance.
This year’s talks also have the potential to be extremely engaging lectures, Crawley said. That’s because UMW is a teaching college, and the faculty all lecture regularly. They’ve likely given these talks before, in a different format, to undergraduates in their classes. One of these great speakers is P. Anand Rao, a professor of communications, said Crawley. His lecture on Mohandas K. Gandhi will focus on how he became so instrumental to both Indian independence and our own civil rights movement.
This year, too, the format is changing up. The lectures will be held virtually to reduce risk of virus transmission. Each will be taped in the university’s Dodd Auditorium, where the event is usually held, and released online. Sessions will open at 7:15 p.m. on the date of each lecture and begin at 7:30 p.m. During the lecture, people can send in questions using the Zoom chat feature. Crawley will then pose those to the speaker, who will tune in from home for the live Q&A.
He noted that even though the lectures will be archived and available on the UMW website after its initial airing, it will only be possible to interact with the speakers on the dates of the original online presentations.
He said the ability to ask the preeminent expert questions was such a popular part of the program that he wanted to retain it for the online version of the event.
For example, questions about Johnny Carson can be posed to lecturer Stephen Farnsworth, an expert on the meeting of popular culture and politics, whose book on political humor and the presidency was published in 2019. He’s a professor of political science and the director of the Center for Leadership and Media Studies at UMW.
Likewise, chair of the department of English, linguistics and communications Gary Richards, the school’s faculty expert on Southern literature, will discuss the lives of authors Zora Neale Hurston and Eudora Welty.
Crawley said he’s also keenly interested in hearing the presentation about Art Buchwald, having grown up reading his political satire in the Washington Post. Author Michael Hill, who is giving the lecture, researches at the UMW library. And longtime UMW librarian Jack Bales is presenting the lecture on author Horatio Alger. Alger and his famous rags-to-riches tales are Bales’ particular interests.
Some of the lectures, Crawley said, will fill out the stories of great lives that audiences might be less familiar with. Professor of art history Marjorie Och will present on the life and work of Italian baroque painter Artemisia Gentileschi. Also appealing to art lovers is a lecture about architect I.M. Pei by art professor Suzie Kim.
Another lecture will focus on Suleyman the Magnificent, the longest reigning sultan of the Ottoman Empire, by professor of history and Ottoman expert Nabil al-Tikriti.
And Kristin March, chair of sociology and anthropology, has a talk on Anna Julia Cooper and W.E.B DuBois, who are both famous for their civil rights writing and activism. March is approaching their stories from the aspect of their intellectual lives, since both were sociologists.
There are even more fascinating, famous luminaries to explore during the 2021 Great Lives lectures. And audiences need nothing but a computer to attend and learn from our local academic community.