Warrenton singer going to Hollywood with 'American Idol'

An area singer is making strides on season 20 of American Idol.

Mike Parker, a 27-year-old carpenter from Warrenton, impressed celebrity judges with his R&B rendition of the classic country song, “Strawberry Wine,” by Deana Carter. It aired Sunday night on ABC.

“Growing up, my mom was the singer of the house. Her and my dad were in a band. They were local stars and people still talk about it to this day,” Parker said in the clip before his audition of his parents, Edward and Dejuanna.

Parker shared that his mother was recently facing health challenges, and it made for an emotional segment.

Prior to auditioning for American Idol season 20, Parker tried out for "The Voice." He made the show on his third try, earning a spot on Jennifer Hudson’s team in season 15.

Growing up in Fauquier, Parker was a football standout at Kettle Run High School, active in school musicals and singing at church.

The singer released the single “Still Stingy” in August 2021 and is chasing his musical dream.

Parker received positive feedback from American Idol judges Luke Bryant, Lionel Richard and Katy Perry and walked away with the coveted golden ticket guaranteeing him a spot at the audition in Hollywood, Calif.

“If you were to just walk out there cool and deliver it real silky, it’s going to crush. You have the potential to be amazing,” Bryant commented, saying Parker was a country singer.

Perry added, “If I said top 24, would you prove right? Lean into country.”

Richie observed, “Your voice cries. That texture of your voice is gold. I really mean that. You have all the goods to mean it.”

Parker attended an audition watch party Sunday night with local family and friends, posting about it on social media.

“American Idol is a dream come true, ya’ll! And I can’t wait for you to be a part of this journey. So many talented singers and performers this season! Stay tuned in! Hollywood may get a little wild,” he posted.