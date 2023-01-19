William B. Crawley Great Lives lecture series launches its 20th season

Great Lives got its start at the University of Mary Washington as a biography-focused course, “Great Lives: Biographical Approaches to History and Culture,” before opening its doors to the community and sharing the wealth of knowledge from visiting and local experts. And today, the popular lecture series that highlights the world’s most iconic figures is making a bit of history itself, as it begins its 20th season.

The driving force behind Great Lives is William B. Crawley, who is a professor emeritus of history at UMW and the namesake of the series since 2016. (Previously, it was called the Chappell Lecture Series.)

“I must say that I’m somewhat surprised — pleasantly so, of course — that the program has continued for this long,” Crawley said. “It started out as an academic course for UMW students, but when we decided to open some of the lectures to the public, the response was overwhelming — to such an extent that we had to move the location of the program to successively larger venues, ending up in Dodd Auditorium in George Washington Hall. It seats something over 1,000, and has been almost full several times.

“There are a number of reasons for this success, beyond the fact that it is free of charge (thanks to tremendous support from corporate and individual community donors),” Crawley said. “Basically I think that people tend to be interested in biography — the study of the lives and times of others, which is what this series focuses on. Someone has called biography ‘history’s human heartbeat’, and I think that’s what really attracts people.”

First up in Season 20 is Alan Turing, with “The Man Who Knew Too Much” author David Leavitt leading the lecture tonight. Turing was a British mathematician known for cracking the Nazi Enigma code during World War II. His contributions became better known after the 2014 Oscar-nominated film “The Imitation Game,” starring Benedict Cumberbatch as the tragic genius.

Another history-making figure in the field of mathematics is technology pioneer Gladys West, who worked at the Dahlgren Naval Surface Weapons Center for more than 40 years. She’ll be the focus of the Feb. 2 lecture with Karen Sherry, a curator at the Virginia Museum of History and Culture in Richmond. Sherry will be joined by a panel including West’s daughter—and Mary Washington alumna—Carolyn West Oglesby.

“A true ‘hidden figure,’ Dr. West fashioned a remarkable career that took her from a poor tobacco farm in southern Virginia to become a mathematician whose work in the 1940s and ’50s contributed significantly to the development of GPS,” Crawley said.

This year’s presenters include a large number of biographers, along with one in-house talent.

“We have several speakers who will be making return appearances in Great Lives, including Laurence Bergreen, who spoke previously on Christopher Columbus; Kirstin Downey, who spoke previously on Frances Perkins; Peter Ames Carlin, who spoke on The Beach Boys; John Farrell, who spoke on Clarence Darrow and Richard Nixon; and Evan Thomas who has spoken three times—on John Paul Jones, Robert Kennedy and Dwight Eisenhower. In addition, art historian Marjorie Och, one of UMW’s own faculty members, who spoke last year on Van Gogh, will speak on Rembrandt this year,” said Crawley. “I am particularly excited about bringing in Yale history professor Beverly Gage, who will speak on one of the most iconic, and controversial, American figures of the 20th century, FBI director J. Edgar Hoover. Professor Gage’s book was released late last year and, if the consensus of reviews is any indication, I would bet that it will win the Pulitzer Prize for biography.”

The final subject of the season is Colin Powell on March 28, with Karen DeYoung, author of “Soldier: The Life of Colin Powell,” as the guest speaker. Powell, a decorated general and the first African-American Secretary of State, died Oct. 18, 2021.

More than 300 influential men and women in history and culture, along with a beloved racehorse, have been recognized during Great Lives’ lengthy run. Past subjects include Abraham Lincoln, Frederick Douglass, Alexander Graham Bell, Harriet Tubman, Louisa May Alcott, Georgia O’Keeffe, Coco Chanel, I.M. Pei, George Lucas, Rodgers and Hammerstein, The Beach Boys and William Buffett. There has even been fictional characters, such as Rosie the Riveter, James Bond, Harry Potter and Sherlock Holmes.

“I often get asked how topics are chosen. There really is no specific blueprint, but a number of factors are taken into account,” Crawley said. “First, and most basically, we try to choose topics that have reasonably broad popular appeal. Of course, not every topic appeals to every single person, but we do try to include a range in which, hopefully, there will be something for everybody. Then we try to create diversity, not just in the usual sense of race and gender, but also in terms of fields of accomplishment and chronology. In addition, we try to incorporate speakers who have published recently on their topics. We generally do not repeat topics unless there is an important new study of a major figure.”

Out of the hundreds of Great Lives programs, it was difficult for Crawley to choose a favorite, so he broke it down into several categories.

“In terms of outstanding delivery and stage presence, I would choose University of Texas professor H.W. Brands, who has spoken twice—on Andrew Jackson and on the Titans of the Gilded Age. His ability to weave a compelling story seamlessly without recourse to notes of any kind was amazing,” he said. “In terms of the most dramatic and memorable presentation, it would probably be the one on Richard and Mildred Loving, the Caroline County couple whose story was the basis of the landmark Supreme Court case of Loving v. Virginia. What made it particularly compelling was that the speaker, Bernard Cohen, was actually the then-young lawyer who argued the case successfully before the court very early in his career. One of the Lovings’ children also participated in the program.”

And lastly, “In terms of pure entertainment, I would choose one of the few nonhuman figures, the great Virginia thoroughbred, Secretariat. The presentation by Sports Illustrated racing expert William Nack was riveting, including film footage of all three of Secretariat’s victorious Triple Crown races.”

Admission is free and the lectures will be held Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7:30 p.m. Each lecture will end with an audience Q&A session with the guest speaker. For those unable to attend in person or who want to experience the program again, all lectures will be available to watch online after the recording. Lectures from previous years can also be accessed through the Great Lives website.