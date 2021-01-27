Winter escapes: Take a break from your quarantine routine

Make a weekend of it by searching for lodging in the Mount Jackson area. It’s just far enough to feel like a vacation, but close enough for a day trip.

Wine and dine

If you’re set on taking a trip to the Shenandoah Valley, but prefer creature comforts to outdoor sports, visiting a vineyard might be more your speed. Overlooking the Shenandoah Valley is Cave Ridge Vineyard, also in Mount Jackson. The winery has made an effort to create comfortable outdoor spaces with sofas, patio heaters and wood fire pits, all spaced far apart. This month, Cave Ridge announced it has opened fully furnished private heated igloos for groups of two to eight people to rent, as well.

King Family Vineyards in Crozet, just past Charlottesville, is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and the winery also offers fire pits. Their smokeless fire pits are even for sale in the winery gift shop to re-create the experience at home, according to its website. Want to make your trip a wine tour? Close by is Pippin Hill Farm & Vineyard. Its expansive lawn is dotted with gas fire pits for wine sipping in comfort—and making s’mores. It even offers everything you need to roast your own dessert. Pippin Hill is open Tuesday through Sunday and boasts a destination restaurant.