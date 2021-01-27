Winter escapes: Take a break from your quarantine routine

“All the leaves are brown, and the sky is gray.” Are you California dreaming on this winter’s day? The pandemic has made escaping to warmer climes much harder, but there are plenty of adventures to be had within driving distance of Fredericksburg. So, embrace the cold and get ready to have a vacation from your quarantine routine.
No time like snow time
Just a couple of hours from Fredericksburg are two resorts with lots to do outside while well-distanced from others.
Massanutten Resort, an hour and 45 minutes due west of the city, has skiing, snowboarding, tubing and ice skating. Every member of your family will have something to do, whether it’s taking on steep slopes, tubing at a slower pace or basking in the scenery on the rink.
In order to reduce capacity, timed tickets are required before heading out to the resort, according to the Massanutten website. They’re available easily online and a fun day out requires just a little advance planning. Massanutten is also still offering lessons, its indoor water park and lodging, also with prior reservations.
Bryce Resort is another easily accessible winter wonderland for locals, and at about two hours northwest of the Fredericksburg region, it’s a better-kept secret. Bryce said it is also using timed tickets for skiing, tubing, ice skating, rentals and lessons. All reservations must be made online.
Make a weekend of it by searching for lodging in the Mount Jackson area. It’s just far enough to feel like a vacation, but close enough for a day trip.
Wine and dine
If you’re set on taking a trip to the Shenandoah Valley, but prefer creature comforts to outdoor sports, visiting a vineyard might be more your speed. Overlooking the Shenandoah Valley is Cave Ridge Vineyard, also in Mount Jackson. The winery has made an effort to create comfortable outdoor spaces with sofas, patio heaters and wood fire pits, all spaced far apart. This month, Cave Ridge announced it has opened fully furnished private heated igloos for groups of two to eight people to rent, as well.
King Family Vineyards in Crozet, just past Charlottesville, is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and the winery also offers fire pits. Their smokeless fire pits are even for sale in the winery gift shop to re-create the experience at home, according to its website. Want to make your trip a wine tour? Close by is Pippin Hill Farm & Vineyard. Its expansive lawn is dotted with gas fire pits for wine sipping in comfort—and making s’mores. It even offers everything you need to roast your own dessert. Pippin Hill is open Tuesday through Sunday and boasts a destination restaurant.
If your time is limited for a getaway, Potomac Point Winery in Stafford offers heated private tents for groups of up to eight. The tents have beverage and food service—along with the incredible views of the vineyard. Potomac Point Winery also has fire pit tables available, and staff is happy to provide s’mores kits, too. Reservations are required since space is limited, the winery said.
Take a walk
Most locals trek to Skyline Drive and the many mountain views its hikes provide. But if you’re looking for less traveled trails, there are still places to get out into nature that won’t be crowded on weekends.
If your destination is Crozet, outdoor enthusiasts should check out The Crozet Tunnel Greenway. After two decades in the making, the trail opened in November and offers a 2.25-mile trek for hikers and bikers that passes through an abandoned train tunnel more than 700 feet below the Blue Ridge Mountains. There’s a reason it’s called the “coolest hike in Virginia.”
Another trail less traveled is just quick trip north from Fredericksburg. Prince William Forest Park boasts some of the best hikes in the region. The 15,000-acre park has 16 separate hiking trails totaling 37 miles. See an old pyrite mine, view beaver habitats, go birding, take in cascading water and even stumble across a portion of the abandoned Telegraph Road, which, according to the park, was used by Gen. George Washington and the Comte de Rochambeau to travel south to Yorktown during the Revolutionary War.
Laissez les bons temps rouler
It’s not possible to pack crowds into Bourbon Street in New Orleans this year, so Busch Gardens in Williamsburg is bringing the good times here. The theme park has new Mardi Gras Weekends from Jan. 29 to Feb. 28 that incorporate immersive villages filled with Cajun food, cocktails, live music, entertainment and roller coasters and other rides. Reservations are required to visit, according to the Busch Gardens website.
While you’re there, extend your trip by visiting Colonial Williamsburg. Until Feb. 15, the historic area has an ice rink open on historic Duke of Gloucester Street for family-friendly fun. The ring of real ice has winter-themed music and nearby cold weather treats such as cider and coffee to make your outing a festive one.
If you’re wary about staying in close proximity to other people, Colonial Williamsburg allows stays in one of its authentic 18th-century Colonial houses. The houses are located throughout the historic area. It’s an easy way to distance—and perhaps pretend to live in a time before COVID-19.
Indulge your creative self
Opening Feb. 6 at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts in Richmond is “Virginia Arcadia: The Natural Bridge in American Art,” which explores the artistic legacy of this iconic natural wonder. Featured artists include Frederic Church, David Johnson, Edward Hicks, and many others, who depicted Virginia’s Natural Bridge, one of the most popular sites in American 19th-century landscape painting, likely only surpassed by Niagara Falls, according to the VMFA. Keep in mind that this is an indoor activity, and face coverings are required. The VMFA is using a timed-ticket system to ensure distance.
The rock formation is more than 400 million years old and was formed gradually as the waters of Cedar Creek caused erosion, resulting in a great arch. In 1774, Thomas Jefferson purchased the site from King George III as part of a 150-acre tract of land, and his family owned it for seven years after his death.
If you’re feeling inspired to create your own rendition of the bridge after viewing the show, Natural Bridge State Park is ideal for visitors of all ages. The natural wonder is just under three hours from Fredericksburg. Once there, it is easily accessed by the Cedar Creek Trail, which leads under the 215-foot limestone arch. There’s more hiking to discover there, as well as children’s activities and self-guided nature tours.
Make something together
If family and work are keeping you close to home, escape the everyday by making something new together.
Local artists have projects and classes just for kids, and for you. Art Time For Kids has a downtown space for art classes, but during the pandemic it has made that experience virtual, too. Aimed at kindergarten through fifth grade-aged children, classes are prerecorded and include drawing, painting and papier mâché lessons.
Liberty Town Arts Workshop is also offering socially distanced classes, as well as “take-and-make” classes. It provides the material and the instructions—and you make it. Current projects available include ceramics and paper quilling. There is a project for each artist.
And when it’s cold outside, pizza fresh from the oven is a particular joy—especially when the bustling atmosphere of a pizzeria is both missed and being avoided. Downtown restaurant Orofino has created pizza kits to-go, so you can enjoy make pies while safe at home. The kit includes dough sauce, cheese, tomatoes, basil and sopressata. They can even do gluten-free dough.
Wherever this winter takes you, whether it’s a few hours from home for thrills and new tastes, or just to the next room for an activity together, it’s worth planning ahead to have the down-home, Virginia experience that’s right for you. If the pandemic has taught us anything, it’s that time is precious and should be spent well.