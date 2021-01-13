Winter Restaurant Week returns with a few new faces

What would “The ’Burg In A Bag” taste like? The pimento cheese from Foode. Fresh pasta at Orofino. Croissants just out of the oven from Here & Abroad Bistro & Bakery. Vivify’s tater tots. Soup and Taco’s cream of crab soup. High tea service from Freedom Society. A slice of coconut cake from Eileen’s Bakery & Café. And a corned beef Reuben from Patriot Subs.
Winter Restaurant Week is back from Jan. 15 to Jan. 24, and this time around it’s themed “The ’Burg In A Bag” to emphasize takeout and delivery specials while the COVID-19 pandemic continues to make indoor activities a risk.
Held twice a year, once in winter and once in the summer, the event allows locals to try new restaurants or revisit their regular stops with special menus and reduced prices. Prices on the special menus end in .21 to reflect the year. And in 2021, the event has also expanded to include restaurants not in the city’s immediate downtown area.
For example, this is the first time Patriot Subs in Eagle Village has participated in Restaurant Week. They have combos ranging from $10.21 to $40.21 to feed individuals or large groups from the Patriot menu that celebrates the full array of American cuisine, from their classic Reuben to recent additions like spicy Thai chicken soup and expanded vegan and gluten-free options to appeal to all customers.
Owner Russell Picerno said variety has helped them survive the COVID-19 pandemic. And in the coming year, they are opening a food truck to reach more people with takeout.
“I like to feed people,” he said. “Food is a huge thing.”
Nicole Robyn, owner of Freedom Society at 1015 Caroline St., feels similarly about food. The tearoom, which also supports survivors of human trafficking with its profits, was inspired by tea rooms in England, which are a part of everyday life. It’s where she and her daughter Karin got together to talk regularly when living in Devon. That community around food is harder to come by in a pandemic.
For Restaurant Week, the tearoom experience is being offered to-go from Freedom Society, with mini high tea, cream tea and an exotic tea tasting options.
Freedom Society participated in Summer Restaurant Week last year, and Robyn said the mini high tea—featuring tea, sandwiches, scones and desserts—was the most popular option. Like Patriot Subs, Robyn opened her business just over a year ago and versatility has been key. They offer delivery with Grubhub, distanced seating with only five tables inside and curbside pickup.
“We’re very flexible,” she said. “People can contact us with what they want. We want to make this experience happen for them.”
Foode + Mercantile co-owner and chef Joy Crump said whenever making a purchase, consider if that purchase can be made locally.
“That goes not just for restaurants,” Crump said. “If you’re planning to make a purchase, take a minute or two and ask if there’s a way to channel those dollars locally. And if you can, there’s a good chance that the businesses downtown will meet you halfway with a great promotion or incentive.”
She said locals can also support restaurants with empathy. She recently read an article about the impact of the pandemic on servers in New York City and along with lost income, employees are facing increased demands at home due to illness, lack of childcare or caring for loved ones.
“But the part that hit home was the overall plea from servers and other restaurant staff to the public: They just asked for more kindness,” she said. “More patience from the guests, from each other. COVID has us all on edge, and that’s putting it mildly. Some of us have suffered and continue to suffer devastating losses. So, I’d just ask that we all keep each other in mind and try to be as kind as we can when we’re out there with each other in public. That kindness will go a long way.”