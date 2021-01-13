Winter Restaurant Week returns with a few new faces

She said locals can also support restaurants with empathy. She recently read an article about the impact of the pandemic on servers in New York City and along with lost income, employees are facing increased demands at home due to illness, lack of childcare or caring for loved ones.

“But the part that hit home was the overall plea from servers and other restaurant staff to the public: They just asked for more kindness,” she said. “More patience from the guests, from each other. COVID has us all on edge, and that’s putting it mildly. Some of us have suffered and continue to suffer devastating losses. So, I’d just ask that we all keep each other in mind and try to be as kind as we can when we’re out there with each other in public. That kindness will go a long way.”