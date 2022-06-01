Wood Brothers find their own musical roots

The Wood Brothers have created an organic, acoustic rock sound over 16 years, eight studio albums and four live albums. But the story of Oliver and Chris Wood goes back to their childhoods in the Denver area, the sons of two academics: their father, a molecular biologist and their mother, a poet.

“They were amazingly supportive, being completely ignorant of what a musician’s life looked like,” said Oliver Wood. “They were both Ph.D. professors and kind of academic types, but also into the arts and very appreciative of the arts. Our dad went to Harvard, but was into that late ’50s Cambridge folk scene and played with Joan Baez and had a radio show. We grew up with him playing music around the house. Once we made it clear that we were going to pursue music for a living, there was some nail-biting, but despite that they let us go for it. I think our dad always lived a little vicariously through us because he could have gone that direction, too.”

After playing music together as teenagers around the house, the brothers went in different directions geographically and musically. Oliver, the older brother, moved to the Atlanta area and made a name with the blues–rock band King Johnson. Chris studied jazz bass at the New England Conservatory in Boston under the renowned musician Dave Holland. He ended up forming the critically acclaimed trio Medeski, Martin & Wood. A chance meeting onstage in 2001 brought the brothers back together.

“We ended up on a double bill together and he sat in with MMW,” said Chris. “That was kind of when the light bulb went off. We felt so connected immediately onstage. We knew we had to do something, but had no idea what it was going to be. But it just made sense to reconnect and make something together.”

It took some time for The Wood Brothers to become a band of its own.

“We had lost touch and didn’t see much of each other for years,” said Chris. “Then we scheduled a little family vacation with our parents in a cabin in Vermont. I lived in upstate New York at the time, so I was able to drive there with some instruments. That’s where we really started playing together and started writing some songs that ended up on the first record, and rearranging some songs that already existed that Oliver played with his band, King Johnson.”

The Wood Brothers recruited other musicians to help fill out their sound on their first couple of records and on tour, but in 2011 they added Jano Nix as a permanent member on drums and keyboards.

“The music was growing and we were playing slightly bigger places,” said Chris. “We had made a record with another drummer, “Smoke Ring Halo,” and were looking to make that a permanent thing. Jano was so interesting because he was so incredibly multi-talented, like one of these freak people who can play drums incredibly well. His dad was a drummer who played with Bob Dylan and all these great people. But he also was a very accomplished piano player. He even gave up drums for a while and studied full time learning to play piano. And he can sing. So put that all together and it’s kind of like having at least two extra people in the band. Jano is like a Wood brother, and such an important part of what we do.”

Since Nix joined the band, their popularity has increased with each album, starting with “The Muse” in 2015, which added brass and expanded their sound yet again.

“We had Buddy Miller producing, and he found a way to keep it spare but make it sound beautiful and lush at the same time without over-producing it,” said Chris. “I think he did a great job with that.”

For 2020’s album “Kingdom In My Mind” The Wood Brothers took a different approach and went into the recording sessions without any written songs.

“In some ways it’s one of the most honest live-capture moments we had,” said Chris. “We just moved into this brand-new situation where we were building a studio, so we were very excited about this room that we were going to start making records in, but we hadn’t created anything yet. Basically, that record started by us setting up quickly and having fun improvising together, jamming and recording it just to feel out this room. It felt so inspiring because we enjoy playing together and making things up that have nothing to do with a song. When you do that you come up with musical ideas that you would never do if the song was already written and then you’re always concerned about accompanying the song. If you take that out of the equation and are free to try all kinds of crazy musical ideas, you come up with different kinds of stuff. We just captured these live improvisations and then the producing part came through.”

The Wood Brothers tour as a trio, often working out different arrangements in concert than they used on their albums.

“It’s just a different medium, so it seems pointless to try to re-create the album exactly,” said Chris. “I think our fans over the years appreciated that. We put our older songs in a different context, with a different rhythm and different instrumentation, it keeps it fresh and interesting.”