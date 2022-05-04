Young Life: A jam-packed season ahead for families at Fredericksburg Area Museum

Spring is in the air and the Fredericksburg Area Museum is blossoming with a host of fun-filled, engaging activities for families. This Saturday, Market Square will be hopping to the hallmark percussion rhythms of Semilla Cultural’s performance of Afro–Puerto Rican dance and music. “Bomba in the Square” will include a free class, followed by a jam session.

Bomba in the SquareThe event will be led by Semilla Cultural, whose members will demonstrate key features of Bomba, including colorful skirts that accentuate the dance moves. While dancers in other genres typically follow the lead of the musicians’ beat, in Bomba, dancers improvise movement that the lead drummer follows and interprets, as musicians with maracas—“cuas” (wood sticks played on a small barrel-shaped base)—and drums join in to complete the pulse of the percussion. The performers’ moves may include some prideful prancing and even flirting with and teasing the drummer in what is essentially a musical conversation bordering on banter.

“I love Bomba because it gives me a way to express myself through the arts. It’s a medium that makes me feel free and lets me reconnect with my roots,” said Semilla Cultural’s founder and director, Isha Renta.

“Semilla Cultural has played in Market Square previously and received an enthusiastic response. People who were walking around were drawn in by the music and dancing,” said education coordinator Theresa Cramer. “We wanted to create a program that would be family-friendly and in which everyone could participate. It was fun for all and educational as well, as Isha talked about the cultural origins of Bomba. The program fits FAM’s mission and our tagline—‘Culture. Art. History. Now.’”

FAM FUN!

FAM FUN! is a series of summer learning workshops where families can come to the museum for educational crafts, STEM challenges and gallery activities, in which each session is based on objects and stories found in the museum’s collection.

“Rather than having summer camp for kids, we wanted to offer a program where families could come to the museum and learn together,” said Cramer.

The workshops are developed with three themes. “Let’s Go on a Trip!” explores how people traveled in the past. One of the activities for this theme was inspired by the Middlesex steamboat that once traveled from Fredericksburg to Baltimore and challenges families to design and create a boat that would stay afloat as the weight of its cargo (pennies) is continually increased. Materials will be provided and families can test their boats’ buoyancy in a tub of water.

“The workshops include an opportunity for families to explore our galleries for a sneak peek at our collection,” said Cramer. Some of the activities will take place in the galleries and others will be held in a room with a station for crafts and activities. “They might look at photographs or objects in our collection and see an object that connects with the history of their family and share a story about their family. Our collection can serve as a conversation piece,” said Cramer.

The second theme of the family workshops is “Let’s Play!” “A lot of things have changed over time, but one thing that hasn’t is families having fun together. Our collection has many toys, from teddy bears to baseball-themed board games. One of the activities for this theme is creating a take-home game from materials we provide. Our goal is to get families to work together and think creatively,” said Cramer.

The last theme is “Let’s Go to the Fair” and focuses on community celebrations. Families will learn abut Pleasure Island, a carnival that was once below the Chatham Bridge. Participants will create their own carnivals with take-home games and prizes.

The FAM FUN! workshops were developed for elementary school-aged children. Each child must be accompanied by an adult and preregistration is required. “I encourage all to come—parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles and babysitters,” said Cramer. “The activities can elicit family memories and are perfect for grandparents to attend with their grandchildren.”

SOUNDS OF SUMMERThese free concerts will be held in Market Square on Friday evenings from June through August. Each concert will feature a station where children can create take-home crafts from materials provided and complete a coloring page. Karen Jonas kicks off the series on June 3. The lineup also includes Spanglish, Brisk, Whiskey Rebellion, Bruce Middle Trio with guest performer Ralph Gordon, Shades of Gray, Harry Wilson Band, Jon Tyler Wiley and his Virginia Choir, Dixie Power Trio, Riptide, Acoustic Onion, Elby Brass and Major League.

FAMILY EXPLORER PACKSThe Family Explorer Packs, which will be introduced in mid-June, are available for guests to borrow during their visit and were designed to prompt an exploration of the museum’s displays. Each pack contains a magnifying glass, a capsule with dice and a list of questions and challenges, which are designated by the number on the dice that visitors roll.

Also making his début in June is FAM Kat, an image of a tin toy in the museum’s exhibits, that will appear on all promotional material for events and programs that are family-friendly.

“It is important to introduce children to history because knowing where you come from and your background and learning more about our community gives an appreciation for where you live and the stories of those who came before us,” said Cramer. “And intergenerational learning is valuable because kids can learn about the past through their parents and grandparents, while the older generation can also learn from the younger generation.”

STUDENT EXHIBITThe museum will display the creations of sixth graders from Battlefield and Chancellor middle schools who participated in an African American history project, in which students and teachers worked with FAM. Each of the students researched a baseball player, owner or team of the Negro National League and created a project that portrayed their findings.

The students’ creations, which will be displayed on every floor of the museum through May 23, are impressive in their innovation and information they convey. Featured African–American figures include Rube Foster, the first president of the Negro National League; Moses Fleetwood Walker, who has been credited as the first black man to play in Major League Baseball; Cumberland Willis Posey Jr., who was inducted into both the Baseball and Basketball Hall of Fame; and Mamie “Peanut” Johnson, who was the first female pitcher to play in the Negro leagues.

The students’ works range from dioramas, board games and portraits to T-shirts, a mascot’s mask, a mobile of baseballs, a bobble head and even a hand-whittled life-sized bat.