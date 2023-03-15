With the unveiling of its touring exhibit “Apollo: When We Went to the Moon” this weekend, the folks at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture will show that history can be exciting, inspiring and thought-provoking, especially when it documents the innovation, expertise and derring-do of trailblazers in the U.S. space program.

The museum’s galleries will feature objects from the U.S. Space & Rocket Center’s collections, enhanced by the design and production skills of Flying Fish to provide an engaging experience. Interactive displays employ cutting-edge technology to give visitors the sensation of “boots on the ground” experiences.

As families tour the exhibit, they will time-travel through the galleries featuring stages in the development of space exploration. The exhibit begins with the 1950s, when an intense and highly competitive Cold War between the Soviet Union and the U.S. morphed into a “Space Race,” which was launched by President John F. Kennedy’s 1961 declaration of a goal of landing a man on the moon and returning him safely to Earth by the end of the decade.

The exhibit of this competition in space exploration starts with the story of the Soviet’s launch of Sputnik I, the first space vehicle to orbit the Earth, which is represented by a full-scale model suspended from the gallery ceiling. This exhibit may elicit memories and anecdotes from grandparents who may have stood in their yards amidst their neighbors watching the satellite pass above—a sight that was both awe-inspiring and terrifying.

The 7,000-square-foot exhibit continues with displays that reflect the intermediate steps of space exploration, including the accomplishments of the Mercury Seven astronauts. It climaxes with the successful 1969 moon launch, landing, lunar exploration and safe return of the Apollo 11 crew: Neil Armstrong, Michael Collins and “Buzz” Aldrin. The displays show how this feat was made possible not only through the courageous astronauts but also through the determined efforts of 400,000 scientists, engineers and contractors.

The exhibit also features the important role that Virginia played in getting us to the moon, including NASA Langley Research Center in Hampton and the contributions of women (some of “Hidden Figures” fame). Their intelligence, diligent effort and accurate calculations were invaluable to our nation’s greatest strides in space exploration. The exhibit ends with an open-ended chapter on the ongoing efforts of the current Artemis project, whose goals include landing the first woman and person of color on the moon and establishing a base for the exploration of deep space, with the ultimate goal of traveling to our next celestial destination, Mars.

“This exhibit will elicit conversations among families and parents’ and grandparents’ memories of where they were when we landed on the moon. Almost everyone who was alive at the time has a story to share,” said Andrew Talkov, director of Curatorial Affairs. The world gazed with rapt attention of live images from the moon that were broadcast by the three television stations, and many families gathered in front of the windows of television shops to watch multiple screens showing the landmark event.

“Apollo: When We Went to the Moon” includes a recreation of a period television storefront where visitors can see and hear what was broadcast around the world 50 years ago. The exhibit also provides a powerful, simulated experience of the Apollo 11 launch, with surround-projection of an actual video of the event and thunderous audio. In addition, guests will get a first-hand experience of the trailblazing landing as they “walk on the surface of the moon,” leaving their digital footprints behind. They can also climb aboard a life-size model of the Lunar Roving Vehicle and engage with an interactive touch-table display to explore and compare the efforts of the rocket scientists who were at the helm of the Space Race in the U.S. and Soviet Union. Visitors will also have an opportunity to touch an actual piece of the moon that was dislodged by a meteorite.

Talkov describes the innovation that was involved in creating the Lunar Roving Vehicle. “Initially, NASA decided that their early designs for a ‘car’ on the moon were not very practical, so they rejected them,” he said. “Just months before Apollo 11 was to go to the moon, engineers from General Motors convinced NASA that the dune buggy-like vehicle we are familiar with was not only practical but could fit in the spacecraft. The Lunar Rover that was used for Apollo 15, 16 and 17 was designed so that it could be folded up into a space not much larger than a car’s trunk that could fit in the Lunar Module.”

Scale models of rockets are also featured in the exhibit. A 36-foot-long scale model of the Saturn V rocket used during the Apollo missions is displayed at the entrance. Also on display: three-dimensional casts of the astronauts’ hands, which convey the detail that was involved in designing their space suits so they would fit them perfectly. In fact, because Collins wore his wedding ring when the mold was made, he had to wear it on the mission so the glove would fit.

“It is heartening to see that soon after the intense Space Race competition, we have progressed to collaborative efforts such as the joint project between the U.S. and Russia in which a U.S. spacecraft and the Russian Soyez space station docked, and the International Space Station that is even now circling the Earth with a crew from multiple nations,” said Talkov. “We hope that the ‘Apollo: When We Went to the Moon’ exhibit will encourage young people to be curious about our world and realize that, like the astronauts who went to the moon and the people on the ground who got them there, they are capable of doing anything they envision, if they are determined.”