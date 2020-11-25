Young Life: Area light shows turn on the holiday charm

Walk-Through Light Shows

In addition to the drive-through displays, a number of area sites are hosting walk-through illuminated displays, with safety and health precautions specified on their websites.

Winter Walk of LightsThe Winter Walk of Lights at the Meadowlark Botanical Gardens in Vienna, now in its ninth year, has become a holiday tradition for many families. The dazzling display of lights includes nearly 100 flowers, light-wrapped and flood-lit trees and plants, as well as unique lighted structures that were designed by local artists. The panoply of entrancing displays was the result of three months of investment on the part of the Meadowlark staff, NOVA Parks volunteers and contractors.

This immersion in the magical realm of nature includes sounds of the woodlands, and a “Sing to Me” tree with lights that dance as visitors sing their favorite holiday songs. Visitors will also enjoy fountains that cascade in the glow of changing colors and patterns, and a lakeside view where reflections on the water enhance the experience as lights sparkle along the trees, arches and stars.

Winter Walk of Lights, Meadowlark Botanical Gardens, 9750 Meadowlark Gardens Court, Vienna. Nightly through Jan. 3. $11.25–$20. Timed tickets must be purchased in advance. NOVAParks.com (events)