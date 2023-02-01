Young Life: Bye-bye winter blues

When the glitter and glow of the holiday season passes, many families feel that they are in left in the winter doldrums till signs of spring appear. But the folks at three local organizations have crafted innovative events and activities to ensure that all will have smiles on their faces and a bounce in their steps.

Art Extravaganza

The fun begins this weekend with Art Extravaganza, hosted by the Stafford Department of Parks and Recreation, which features 16 hands-on activities where children ages 4–12 can express their creativity and explore a spectrum of mediums and styles.

Opportunities for creative expression include a Splatter Booth, where participants can use a variety of tools and techniques to create a unique design on a canvas, T-shirt or any item of their choice. At another station, various recycled and raw materials will be available to spark kids’ imaginations in a craft session where they can create the objects they envision.

Using magazines, kids can also make personalized vision boards that connote their resolutions and what they hope to accomplish in the coming year, all accentuated with words of affirmation or their own “word of the year.” For example, someone who wants to travel may include an airplane in their collage, or the desire to hone skills for a specific sport could be conveyed with photos of sports equipment.

A range of mediums will be provided, including acrylic paints, watercolors and, possibly, clay for sculptures. In addition, participants can make their mark on two collaborative projects, a community mural and a large chalk drawing.

“The fun thing about the Art Extravaganza is that we provide everything that is needed for the projects. Kids just have to bring themselves and be prepared to get messy! And parents can leave the clean-up to us!” said recreation programmer Nicole Moore, who is coordinating the event.

Snowball Fight Melee

For those wondering what a “Melee” means, a quick look at the elements involved will give a pretty good idea. Take hundreds of excited kids and parents, add more than 1,000 synthetic, un-meltable snowballs, then mix well at Fred Nats Stadium and let the fun begin.

“Attendance at the events has grown steadily through the years. It started at the old Riverfront Park, then moved to Hurkamp Park to accommodate the crowd, and now takes place at the biggest venue of all,” said Sammy Walker, special events coordinator for Fredericksburg Parks and Recreation department. “It’s everyone for themselves—playing with friends, family and friends you have yet to meet!”

On Feb. 11, the snowballs are dispersed throughout the field from tote tubs, and a number of bunkers provide safety for participants to duck behind. An area will be set aside for kids 10 and under to play safely. Additional areas of competition include games such as snowball bucket toss, a snow ball “chin race,” and a snowball knockdown of a cup tower. And two “Snowman Selfie Stations” will be provided for those who want to capture the fun on camera.

“It’s an exciting free-for-all. Kids love it and families come back year after year,” said Walker. “Families will experience togetherness as they have an all-around good time that they will always remember.”

FXBG Kid Fest

All families are invited to next weekend’s FXBG Kid Fest at the Fredericksburg Expo and Conference Center, where they can climb, bounce and play the day away. Though the event was designed to celebrate kids, it includes activities and fun for the whole family.

Activities includes kid favorites such as rides provided by FunLand, two inflatables, two Laser Tag play areas, a train lay-out created by the Rappahannock Model Railroaders in both O scale and N scale, and an awe-inspiring fantasy realm created with Legos. Visitors can also take in presentations and demonstrations from a range of community businesses, nonprofits and camps. “They will be here to let parents know what they offer and provide an opportunity to sign up for various classes and activities. Parents can talk to each of them and find out what is a good fit for their children,” said Casey Silversmith, who is coordinating the massive event.

Discovery Toys will be on site to try out and purchase, as well as homemade slime and play dough and even a baking kit for kids.

Touch a Truck opportunities will include a police vehicle and fire engine, and families experiences with first responders will include exploring a Fire-Safety Smoke House, as well as a demonstration by the police department’s impressive Canine Squad.

The Blue Gray Therapy Dogs and Central Virginia Horse Rescue will introduce families to the important ways our four-legged friends contribute to our lives and what we are doing to serve and protect them, while Pup ‘N Iron dog trainers exhibit ways we can enhance our pets’ lives.

Meanwhile, whimsical entertainment and an opportunity to try out a range of instruments are provided by the Pied Piper of Percussion, Steve Gryb. A number of additional attractions will be provided to families for an extra fee, including pony rides, face-painting, glitter tattoos and sand art. With all of its offerings, the Kid Fest has attracted as many as 7,000 guests.

“It’s really a one-stop shop for all the activities your child can get involved with. Parents can engage with all the presenters and exhibitors and ask questions to determine what works for their families and, from firsthand experience, see what captures their interest,” said Silversmith.