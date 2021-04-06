Young Life: Celebrate Earth Day with Fredericksburg Parks and Rec

The folks at Fredericksburg’s Park and Recreation invite the community to join in its 17th annual Earth Day celebration, offering a spectrum of interactive and engaging activities for children and youth. The widely popular event was not held in 2020 due to the pandemic, and this year’s will be bigger and more varied than ever. The weeklong Earth Day festival, running from April 11-17, will comprise both virtual and on-site activities.

Virtual BioBlitz

Throughout the week, families can participate in Fredericksburg’s first-ever Virtual BioBlitz. “Participants can take on the role of citizen scientists and become part of an exciting, international collaborative experiment, collecting data on local plants and animals that can be used by scientists,” said outdoor recreation supervisor Callie Brown.

The goal of the event is to observe and identify as many species as possible in a specific area during a specific time period and the quest is facilitated through a free iNaturalist app. After downloading the app, participants can explore their environs, searching for plants, animals and funguses.