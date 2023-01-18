Young Life: Celebrate Edgar Allan Poe’s 214th birthday

The folks at the Poe Museum in Richmond invite all to join them in celebration of the beloved bard’s 214th birthday for a weekend of festivities, including the début of a Family Birthday Bash on Sunday. The museum typically hosts a Birthday Bash for its namesake, but this is the first celebration that has been expanded to a two-day event. All programs and presentations will take place in the warmth of a large heated tent in the Enchanted Garden, but guests are advised to dress with the weather in mind.

“We wanted to make it an engaging experience for families to bring their kids to. Parents told us that they would like to come to the Birthday Bash, but our usual program is late and its live music is much more adult-oriented. We wanted to create a space that would be entertaining for both kids and parents where parents don’t feel that they are just babysitting their kids throughout the afternoon,” said Paul Bean, the associate director of community engagement, who worked closely with the museum’s program coordinator and event coordinator to develop the spectrum of activities offered throughout the Family Day.

The museum will open for regular hours at 11 a.m., and the Sunday Birthday Bash will begin at noon with a brief poetry reading and a kid-friendly poetry workshop presented by local award-winning poet and author Adele Gardner. Her works include more than 450 poems, short stories, illustrations, songs and essays, and, with a touch of humor, she bills herself as a “cat-loving, cataloguing librarian.” Workshop participants will be guided through the steps of writing, from their original concept through a completed poem that they can take home to share with family and friends. (Recommended for ages 8 and above.)

Special activities will continue with the Raven Reading Hour, a whimsical story time featuring age-appropriate stories and books that echo themes of Poe’s writings as well as selection of his poems. (Recommended for ages 4 and up.)

Richmond-based master of illusion and crafty conjurer Hunter Rhodes will present a magic show at 2 p.m. Audience members may find themselves incorporated in the featured tricks and discover that a missing playing card has turned up in their pocket or a disappearing object emerges in the palm of their hand. A seasoned professional, it’s clear from Rhodes’ demeanor that he loves what he does as much as his audience does. (Recommended for ages 4 and above.)

At 3 p.m., guests will be treated to an enchanting living history experience as Chesterfield native Debbie Phillips appears as Poe’s vibrant mother, Eliza, who was famous in her day as a celebrated traveling actress. “Eliza Poe was a larger-than-life character and Debbie brings her to life to engage with our guests through fun-filled interaction,” said Bean. (Recommended for ages 8 and above.)

The day’s activities climax at 4 p.m. with a reading by author and illustrator Phillip Hilliker, who will also host an interactive monster illustration activity that is designed to delight and engage participants who are encouraged to advise in the development of his creepy creation.

Throughout the day, children can visit a coloring station where crayons and coloring sheets will be provided for their take-home artwork. In addition, the museum will be open during regular hours from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and guests are welcomed to explore its displays as they test their sleuthing skills in a scavenger hunt.

“The Family Birthday Bash was developed to tap into the spookiness of Poe, in a kid-friendly, humorous way, furthering the museum’s mission to Illuminate Poe for Everyone, Evermore,” said Bean. “Our doors are open to all, from those who know and love Poe to those who will be fascinated by an introduction to him, his work, and his imagination.”