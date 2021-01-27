Young Life: Celebrate the Lunar New Year with Virginia Museum of Fine Arts

The folks at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts invite all families to join them in celebrating the Lunar New Year with their Virtual Family Day ChinaFest. The festivities, which include an array of performances, presentations and demonstrations, will début on Feb. 6 in a free virtual event beginning at 10 a.m.

After registering on the museum’s website, families will receive a note of confirmation that includes a link to the event and a supply list for the four ChinaFest art activities. The museum is also offering free “art bags,” while supplies last, that include all the materials needed for the art activities; families can pick up them from Jan. 29 until the date of the event.

“We have designed the art activities with simple household materials, such as glue sticks, paper and recycled containers, for families who may not be able to come to the museum to pick up an art bag,” said Youth & Family Programs & Events Coordinator Natalie Feister, who is coordinating the ChinaFest. The link to ChinaFest videos will also be available online until Feb. 28, allowing families to watch the performances and try their hand at the art activities as their schedules allow.