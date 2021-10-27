Young Life: Celebrate the spooky season at Colonial Williamsburg

The folks at Colonial Williamsburg invite families to join them for an unforgettable Halloween experience.

Haunted Williamsburg tours allow visitors to step back in time to meet the people and hear their haunting tales from centuries ago as well as some creepy modern-day stories at special spots throughout the site. The Haunted Williamsburg experience is the official ghost tour of the world’s largest living history museum, where visitors will be strolling through town, into the gardens, and even beyond usual boundaries to the most haunted spots in this one-hour, candlelit exploration.

“It’s very dark, and some of these buildings have been here for hundreds of years. Some are original buildings, and when you are at the physical site of stories that have been passed down for generations, it can be pretty spooky!” said Robert Currie, director of entertainment and evening programming. “Knowledgeable, enthusiastic, costumed guides lead the tours, and the narrative is based on primary and secondary sources.”