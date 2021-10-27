Young Life: Celebrate the spooky season at Colonial Williamsburg

The folks at Colonial Williamsburg invite families to join them for an unforgettable Halloween experience.
Haunted Williamsburg tours allow visitors to step back in time to meet the people and hear their haunting tales from centuries ago as well as some creepy modern-day stories at special spots throughout the site. The Haunted Williamsburg experience is the official ghost tour of the world’s largest living history museum, where visitors will be strolling through town, into the gardens, and even beyond usual boundaries to the most haunted spots in this one-hour, candlelit exploration.
“It’s very dark, and some of these buildings have been here for hundreds of years. Some are original buildings, and when you are at the physical site of stories that have been passed down for generations, it can be pretty spooky!” said Robert Currie, director of entertainment and evening programming. “Knowledgeable, enthusiastic, costumed guides lead the tours, and the narrative is based on primary and secondary sources.”
While the Haunted Williamsburg Tours are suggested for visitors ages 8 and above, a complementary Ghost Walk Junior experience has been designed for ages 4 and older, which includes interactive spooky storytelling with a Colonial Williamsburg touch in a 45-minute tour. Stops along the way include the site of the Compton Oak tree at the edge of Market Square whose branches reach out like wide-open arms.
Visitors can also experience the arrival of night with Colonial Williamsburg’s newest fall tradition, the Lighting of the Cressets on the historic Duke of Gloucester Street on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. One by one, the hanging metal baskets are lit along the route while musicians play 18th-century tunes from the stoops and porches.
“Colonial Williamsburg is an absolutely magical place to visit. It is a living, breathing, 18th-century town. There is nowhere else in the world that you can walk through the atmosphere and feel that sense of history,” said Currie. “Fall is the most beautiful time to visit Colonial Williamsburg, particularly as it changes from day to night, and that’s a perfect time for ghost tours! Our staff is extremely well-trained and knowledgeable and absolutely passionate about what they do.”