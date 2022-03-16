Young Life: Children unleash their inner artist at Gari Melchers Home and Studio

The folks at Gari Melchers Home and Studio are pleased to announce that their widely popular Preschool Palette program, which features hands-on creative exploration for children, has returned to in-person sessions after a period of online offerings. Families who sign up for these innovative and engaging activities are in for a fun-filled experience. During their visit, they can also enjoy hiking on the site’s wooded nature trails, picnicking and taking on the challenge of scavenger hunts.

Preschool Palette classes, designed for ages 2–5, have garnered a steadily growing fan base throughout the community since they were first launched in 2011 by education and communications manager Michelle Crow–Dolby, who continues to design and lead the activities today.

“Back in 2011, there weren’t a lot of programs outside of an actual preschool setting that worked with children of ages 2–5 in the art world, especially in an art gallery,” said Crow–Dolby. “I just wanted to create a welcoming space for people of all ages here at Belmont. These classes are designed in a way that will engage children and allow them to try their own hand at creating art.”

Each program features a story time with a children’s book that provides a theme for related activities. Children and an accompanying adult begin their visit by viewing a short orientation video. The group then heads to the studio for story time and to look at art. “From there,” Crow–Dolby added, “we take a spin through the garden to view the Rappahannock River and admire the ever-changing flowers and plants, then we finish up in the classroom.”

In March, the featured book is “Shape Shift” by Joyce Hessleberth. This imaginative book encourages readers to recognize shapes all around them and shows how shapes can be combined to make new things. Class participants will look for shapes in Melchers’ paintings and then create their own shape-based art.

“I prefer process art projects because they focus more on the creative process and less about the end result,” explained Crow–Dolby. “It’s more about exploring as they arrange the shapes in any way they choose. Each artwork will be different and vary from child to child. Some may have a clear idea of what they want to create with their shapes. Others may just put a bunch of shapes down and realize it reminds them of something like a train or a flower.”

Throughout the years, children have used a variety of art mediums ranging from watercolor, paints and clay to designing with their thumb prints, rubbings of leaves and plants, and even tinted shaving cream when the theme was “A Snowy Day.”

“We have all missed in-person classes, and I am thrilled to be able to bring them back,” said Crow–Dolby. “Many families return every month and even throughout the years. It’s fun to see children who have grown up with the program, many of whom have younger siblings who are engaging with the activities. Some will come back to visit when they are in middle school and talk about how they experienced Preschool Palette programs when they were little.”

These programs might serve as a family’s introduction to the site, which they can revisit in the future. The classes enhance fine motor skills, math and language skills, and cognitive development.

“I love introducing children to the joy of art—both appreciating it and creating their own—because everyone is an artist in their own way!” said Crow–Dolby.

The online Preschool Palette activities are still accessible through the website, and visitors who take any tour of the site can access sketching bags that they can use during their visit.