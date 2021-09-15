Young Life: Colonial Fair and Market comes to George Washington’s Mount Vernon

During the day, visitors may also encounter George Washington, who will be mingling with his guests throughout the grounds, as well as Martha and other residents of the estate, including members of the enslaved community and the president’s personal secretary Tobias Lear.

A short stroll away, the Bowling Green will have a sampling of Colonial games, including 18th-century cricket, and a hot air balloon, which is bound to spark visitors’ curiosity.

“This was a new invention in Washington’s time, and when he was in Philadelphia, he had an opportunity to see one. The gentleman displaying the big paper balloon will periodically light a fire under it to generate rising heat and off he’ll go!” said Briney.

Throughout the day, visitors are invited to explore the estate. They will have the opportunity to take guided tours of the mansion, visit Mount Vernon’s Gristmill and view a demonstration of horses treading wheat in the innovative 16-sided barn that Washington personally designed. Mount Vernon’s Hands-on-History staff will also have activities and crafts for young visitors.

In addition, visitors can experience a dramatic production of excerpts from the wildly popular Broadway musical “Hamilton” with commentary that explains the relationship between Washington and Alexander Hamilton.

“Guests will experience something that they won’t see anywhere else in our area. They will be stepping back into the 18th century and will see what life was like for George and Martha Washington as they learn about the entertainment they enjoyed and see how things are made during that time,” said Briney. “There is so much to see and do, and it’s a great way to do your holiday shopping and an opportunity to purchase unique and memorable gifts created by artists and craftsmen who invest so much care and talent in their work.”