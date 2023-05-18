The folks at Historic Kenmore invite one and all to their fun-filled Colonial Fair this Saturday. Though options for entertainment and diversions may have exponentially expanded technologically since the 1700s, there’s still nothing like face-to-face interactions with humorous entertainers who display their “rare” talents with bravado to bring glee to their audiences.

This weekend’s fair will feature three such audacious characters, who are based on a composite of actual performers or stereotypes of those who traveled from town to town in Colonial days with a bevy of artisans plying their wares.

“We hosted our first Colonial Fair last year as part of our Centennial Celebration of Kenmore and it was so popular that we decided to offer it again this year, featuring a new performer and a new selection of local artisans,” said Allison Ellis, manager of public programs.

Families who explore the fair will long remember their encounter with traveling medicine man "Dr. Balthasar” and his attempt to sell a "magical miracle medicine that cures everything from a common cold to death of two weeks' standing." Among ailments and afflictions that he promises his potions will cure are baldness, drunkenness, “summer complaint” and extreme nervousness. His interactive performance will be preceded by a short talk, which includes a profile of a typical medicine showman and the life and times of the people who would have come to see him.

Also returning this year is Magical Geographic’s 18th Century Conjurer, Mr. Peter Gardiner. Having “just arrived from the Continent,” Gardiner is billed as a master of “artistic deception, dexterity of hand and curious entertainments that surpass anything of the kind that has hitherto been seen or attempted on this side of the Atlantic.” His astounding feats of legerdemain deceive the eye as playing cards disappear and appear at his command and balls vanish into thin air when a cup is placed over them.

“He offers and engaging and interactive experience of close-up magic, and will often invite a child or adult from the audience to participate in his tricks,” said Ellis.

New to the fair this year is Professor Horn’s Punch & Judy Show. With its hallmark slapstick, physical humor and groan-eliciting puns, the barb-trading pair of puppets has elicited gales of laughter from audiences for hundreds of years, including Colonial times.

The crew of local artisans who will sell their wares at this year’s fair include Tasha’s Own, with artisan apothecary soaps, lotions, and balms that are made fresh on the family farm; and Chiana’s Chain, featuring handcrafted chainmail jewelry, key chains, bags and other items. And the vendor with that alluring aroma would be the Cherina Bakery, offering delicious pastries, pies, cakes and cookies breads, created with organic ingredients. Guests can also sample Kenmore’s own brews of teas at a tea tasting and can purchase their favorites at the gift shop to enjoy at home.

In addition, the Rappahannock Colonial Heritage Society will be on-site with hands-on activities and 18th-century games, such as Jacob’s Ladder, Cup-and-Ball, Graces, and Hoop and Stick that require dexterity and may be a fun challenge for young visitors who try their hand. The RCHS folks will also talk about children’s schooling in Colonial times and compare it with that of today.

Colonial Faire, Fredericksburg’s own 18th-century music group, will also be playing throughout the day in the Kenmore Kitchen with instruments of the period, such as a fiddle, hammered dulcimer, and lute guitar. Visitors will hear music that was played in the taverns, manor houses and streets in early America.

Families can also explore the Kenmore House in walk-through tours that are included with fair admission. Staff will be stationed throughout the house at the passage (greeting room), bed chamber, dining room and drawing room and to answer any questions guests might have.

Visitors are welcome to bring a picnic lunch to enjoy on the grounds.

“The Colonial Fair is a fun-filled community event,” said Ellis. "It will provide an opportunity for children and families to explore the world of Colonial entertainment and will be a day full of laughs and fun and a lot of memory-making."