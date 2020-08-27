Young Life: Design and build with National Building Museum's online offerings

The grandiose building that is home to the National Building Museum is a legend in its own right. Featuring a soaring Great Hall with its 75-foot Corinthian columns and adorned with a 1,200-foot terra cotta frieze, it was the headquarters of the U.S. pension bureau after the Civil War and hosted numerous presidential inaugural balls throughout the decades. Since the sites’s conversion to the National Building Museum, the folks there have worked innovatively to ensure that it served the entire community and, pursuing a mission of “inspiring curiosity about the world we design and build,” has included exhibits and events that engage visitors of all ages and walks of life.
Among its offerings is the “Play Work Build” exhibit, where families can view vintage construction toys and kids can create their vision of constructs from giant foam blocks. Annual events for families have included “Summer Installations,” which have transformed the Great Hall into such venues as the “Beach,” featuring an “ocean” of little white plastic balls, and the “Lawn,” where visitors could lounge on hammocks and listen to recordings of the summer recollections of celebrities. Hands-on family events have ranged from a “Big Build” festival, where kids were introduced to construction tools and techniques, and “Pop-Up Forts,” where the hall was filled with families making life-sized structures using only newspapers, tape and cardboard tubes.
With the building temporarily closed, the museum’s staff has done a masterful job in bringing that same sense of engagement, fun and agency into a spectrum of innovative online activities for families.
“The museum was closed for a three-month renovation period and some of the online activities were created then to engage our family audience during that time. With our extended closure because of the pandemic, the education staff adapted additional lesson plans from our in-person programs that could be easily implemented at home and engage an even broader age range,” said Jamee Telford, Vice President for Visitor Experience.
“Through its online and at-home learning activities, the museum looks to continue its mission by helping children and families better understand the built environment—the places we live, work and play,” said Paul Killmer, Director of Public Programs. “These activities are designed to be fun and engaging for youth and families, while showing them how they can shape their communities and their roles in that process.”
All the online activities spark curiosity about the built environment, and hands-on activities bring a new awareness about elements of the environment that may have gone unnoticed. Even the youngest learners, from toddlers through elementary school age, can engage in explorations of their homes with suggested activities that range from measuring the width and height of windows and doors by arms’ length to counting steps to determine the distance between different rooms. Items that can be gathered in the home can be used in memory games and experiments on the size, shape and surface of household objects that make it possible for them to roll down a ramp. Also available: printouts of “Tiny Tinkerers,” offering information and coloring sheets inspired by museum’s woodworking program for toddlers.
Experiments in measuring and observation can also be continued in neighborhood walks, including the distance that can be covered by skipping, hopping and running and downloadable templates to record different home shapes, sizes, roofs and locations.
Families can also engage in activities that elicit a new awareness of the planning and design that was invested in the creation of their own homes. In one activity of “bell pepper architectural drawings,” children can explore the aspects of their home’s floor plan when viewed as a horizontal or vertical cross-section, inspired by similar cut-outs of the vegetable. Even elements of a bicycle, when viewed carefully, can yield a new appreciation for the design, pattern and function of its parts, and safe use.
The National Building Museum’s online offerings also include printable templates of buildings and elements of our environs that they can construct in three dimensions, ranging from a Big Build Truck and Box Back House to Frank Lloyd Wright’s Johnson Wax Research Tower, the National Museum of African American History and Culture, a suspension bridge and the National Building Museum itself.
“The museum has designed these activities to be easily accessible and implemented using everyday materials and your own senses and brainpower, and at your own pace. You can try a drawing activity from the comfort of home or tackle a neighborhood exploration if you’re itching to get outside for a walk. There is something for the curious of every age,” said Killmer.
NBM.org (Learn)
