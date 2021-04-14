Young Life: Discover Mount Vernon’s animals during Family Day series

The folks at George Washington’s Mount Vernon estate are pleased to announce of a new series of Family Days that will be hosted quarterly, each featuring elements of the site that are related to the theme of the season. The first of these exciting offerings, Animal Family Day, will be held on Saturday, April 24, and will provide a rare opportunity to meet and learn about the estate’s animals and the jobs they performed in Washington’s time.

“This is a new idea to dedicate a full day to family learning at Mount Vernon. We wanted families to know that Mount Vernon is not only a site where they can tour an historic house that was loved—and, in part, designed by—our first president but is also a place where they can explore so much more about Washington’s cherished estate and life in the 18th century,” said Zerah Jakub, senior manager of Education Communication and Outreach. “Through our Family Days, visitors can make a personal connection to our historic site and to learn that, though things may have been different in the 18th century, there are also many things that remain the same.”