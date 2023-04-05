The folks at Maymont enthusiastically invite one and all to a fun-filled celebration of springtime, as it hosts the annual Dominion Energy Family Easter this Saturday.

Guests will enter a festive arena of play, imagination and challenge, as they take part in special offerings, including games, crafts, performances and dancing, and engaging “zones.” In addition, they can explore the mansion and intricately designed gardens that elicit images of the Gilded Age, when the 100-acre country estate was home to James and Sallie May Dooley. Another highlight of the celebration: discovering new aspects of the natural world through exhibits and activities of the Robins Nature Center and heartwarming animal encounters.

Upon arrival, families will first enjoy a meet-and-greet with the Easter Bunny who, bouncing with excitement and personality, is pleased to pose for photos and selfies that they can have as a memento of the day. The $5 admission fee includes three tickets to participate in activities, such as bonnet-making and other spring crafts; play Easter games, including the Carrot Pull, Hen House Hoopla and Duck Pond; or redeem for temporary tattoos. Guests can purchase additional tickets for $2, and adults often pass their tickets on to the younger set. Ticketed activities also include soccer, tee-ball and football with inflatable equipment that enhances the fun, and a life-size Candy Adventure, in which players navigate the path of a huge board of the Candy Land game.

Maymont’s horticulturists will also present a Planting and Pollination Station, where visitors can plant seedlings to take home and learn about the importance of attracting pollinators to their gardens. Guests can also take self-guided mini-tours of the mansion and explore the interactive exhibits of the Robins Nature Center, a 29,000-square-foot venue that displays 30,000 gallons of aquaria showcasing animals of the James River and Chesapeake Bay.

In the nature center, a panoply of touch-screen stations, short videos and freshwater interactive animation offers an introduction to fascinating life in the waters around us. Guests may meet two residents of the nature center, Chewy the snapping turtle, and Louis the lounging river otter. A popular offering of the nature center is the “Run of the River” area, where kids can climb rocks, visit a beaver lodge and hop in a kayak, and take on a 34-foot-tall climbable sculpture of netted rising platforms that feature the exploration of river micro-organisms.

A highlight of Family Easter is the Golden Egg Hunt. Participants will solve riddles to discover five gold eggs positioned throughout the grounds, each of which presents a letter that is part of a secret word. If they find all five eggs and unscramble the secret word, they will earn entry in the Golden Egg prize drawing. They will also receive a prize-filled egg for each letter they identify and for each ticket they turn in, so visitors are encouraged to bring their Easter baskets or bags to hold their treasures.

In addition to the ticketed events, a spectrum of engaging activities will be free to all. Visitors will have a chance to get up-close with Maymont’s Wildlife Ambassadors, such as corn snakes and turtles, during a Creature Feature hosted by their keepers at the Main Stage. Guests will also have an opportunity to engage with the Farm Friends of the estate, which include sheep, chickens, ducks, horses, cows and a donkey. Most endearing of all, just in time for the Family Easter celebration, Maymont will be welcoming five baby goats and three Brahma chicks to its farm.

Adding to the day’s excitement, the Main Stage will also offer performances by the SPARC Touring Ensemble of young actors, the athletic and acrobatic Jump Rope Squad and Richmond’s Urban Dance group, and a Bach to Rock Kids’ Rock Band. With DJ Bach to Rock spinning tunes in the Dance Zone, guests can show off their favorite moves with dress-up props. The ever-popular Jonathan the Juggler will also perform on the Center Stage throughout the day.

The Family Easter interactive features will also include a Bubble Zone with kiddie pools filled with bubble solutions where kids can use a variety of tools to display their bubble-making skills, and a Chalk Zone where visitors can leave their “signature” through their sidewalk-chalk drawings. Children will also delight in making their way over and under the challenges of the site’s Hop-stacle Course. Families should bring a blanket to spread on the lawn for a picnic with selections from food vendors with tasty offerings, including classic fair fare such as funnel cakes, kettle corn and ice cream.

In the larger than ever Community Zone, families can meet community heroes and helpers including first responders and medical and dental professionals, as well as mascots from local teams and representatives from a variety of community organizations that offer classes and camps.

“The Dominion Energy Family Easter is really about creating memories together,” said spokesperson Melissa Abernathy. “We want to bring families together to have a great time, whether it’s engaging in our special activities and games, walking through our beautiful gardens, or visiting our wildlife habitats or farm.”