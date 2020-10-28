Young Life: Embark on a virtual field trip to SciFest

For a decade, the USA Science and Engineering Festival has hosted thousands of participants of all ages in a massive arena to explore trail-blazing advances in science, technology, engineering and mathematics. Now, with health precautionary guidelines in place, the folks who plan and coordinate the event have combined their talents to create a virtual festival, which runs through Saturday. To date, 65,000 people have registered for the event, representing 59 countries.

This year’s festival features 140 exhibitors in virtual “booths” that can be accessed through portals, such as Defense and Security, Energy, Engineering and Technology, Health and Medicine, Math and Computer Science, Natural Science, and Space and Aviation, with multiple activities and demonstrations at each.

“If a child has an interest in a particular topic, they can access the related booths through a portal or drop-down menu on our website’s home page,” said executive director Marc Schulman. “For example, NASA has its own zone with nine different booths that feature the range of topics that the agency explores. If a guest is interested in the Mission to Mars, they can go to that booth and experiment with the resources it offers.”

The booths also include an “ask a question” button where visitors can enter their queries, which exhibitors check and answer daily.