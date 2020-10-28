Young Life: Embark on a virtual field trip to SciFest

For a decade, the USA Science and Engineering Festival has hosted thousands of participants of all ages in a massive arena to explore trail-blazing advances in science, technology, engineering and mathematics. Now, with health precautionary guidelines in place, the folks who plan and coordinate the event have combined their talents to create a virtual festival, which runs through Saturday. To date, 65,000 people have registered for the event, representing 59 countries.
This year’s festival features 140 exhibitors in virtual “booths” that can be accessed through portals, such as Defense and Security, Energy, Engineering and Technology, Health and Medicine, Math and Computer Science, Natural Science, and Space and Aviation, with multiple activities and demonstrations at each.
“If a child has an interest in a particular topic, they can access the related booths through a portal or drop-down menu on our website’s home page,” said executive director Marc Schulman. “For example, NASA has its own zone with nine different booths that feature the range of topics that the agency explores. If a guest is interested in the Mission to Mars, they can go to that booth and experiment with the resources it offers.”
The booths also include an “ask a question” button where visitors can enter their queries, which exhibitors check and answer daily.
To promote an exploration of the array of topics presented throughout the festival, a virtual STEM Scavenger Hunt will be hosted that will encourage visitors to sample the offerings of 10 selected booths. The hunt has been developed for three age cohorts—elementary school, middle school and junior high school, and high school—with content designed at different levels of complexity for each group. Participants’ progress is tracked and points are earned for each booth that is visited with prizes from the festival’s STEM Store awarded to those with the highest scores.
Another highlight of the festival is the STEM Stage, featuring videos with demonstrations and performances by a multitude of presenters, most of whom once appeared onstage at the on-site events.
“Our stage features a spectrum of individuals who are experts in their field with hands-on experience and love this event. They are passionate about their topics and animated and enthusiastic in their presentations,” said Schulman.
STEM Stage presenters include magician Jason Latimer, host of the widely popular YouTube series “Impossible Science,” who will lead viewers to explore such topics as defying gravity. Meanwhile, Steve Wolf—a former Hollywood stunt and special effects coordinator—uses his tech experience in the entertainment industry and his demonstrations of “Science in the Movies” to capture kids’ attention and encourage them to master the STEM skills they will need to solve tomorrow’s challenges. Pop culture is represented on the STEM Stage by engineer Maynard Okereke, the Hip Hop M.D., who bridges the gap between music, entertainment and science.
NASA Program Scientist Dr. Brad Bailey, who focuses on the science of the robotic and human missions to the lunar surface, will also appear on the STEM Stage. He will probe such questions as why we are going to the moon, what we are going to do when we get there, and the long-term benefits of lunar exploration and the exploration of deep space that will follow.
“Our visitors include a robust network of teachers who consider the festival as a virtual field trip and send the link to their students to incorporate with their class content. Some teachers have the entire class log in at the same time while others allow kids a half-hour to explore the offerings on their own,” said Schulman.
Registration is free and easy, and offers visitors unlimited access to the festival, any time of the day, until the end of the month.
