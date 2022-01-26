Young Life: Enter the colorful world of Trolls at Eagle Bank Arena

From the moment the first Troll bounds onto the stage to the rainbow-sparkling finale, families who experience Trolls LIVE! at the EagleBank Arena next weekend will be smiling, giggling and tapping their feet to the irresistibly uplifting music.

“The performance is a musical celebration of positivity and friendship,” said spokesperson Kelly Luecke. “Especially in these trying times, it serves as a release and a threshold to a world of enchantment and joy where anything is possible. It’s so colorful and vibrant, and both parents and kids will enjoy its universal humor.”

The audience will learn how important the Trolls’ hourly hug times are to them and that, to ensure that these delightful moments are celebrated according to schedule, a clock signals when it’s time to begin. But, as the action begins in this performance, the winsome band of fun-loving friends becomes aware that the alarm isn’t working as it should and their beloved hug time is in danger.

Poppy, the always optimistic and solution-oriented “queen” of the crew, steps up to take the lead and enlists her friends to join together to use their hallmark qualities of joy and positivity to save the day.