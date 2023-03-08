Jamestown Settlement has long been an exciting and engaging destination for families seeking to explore the history of 17th-century Virginia, featuring immersive gallery exhibits and outdoor re-creations of James Fort, a Paspahegh town in the Powhatan chiefdom, and the three ships that sailed from England in 1607. Throughout the weekend of March 18–19, the museum’s living-history lessons will be vastly expanded as it hosts its time-honored exploration of military history around the world and throughout the ages—from 500 B.C.E. to the present day.

This year, Military Through the Ages — which has been hosted for nearly four decades — will feature nearly 600 re-enactors portraying soldiers, military tactics and encounters from eras including Greek and Roman times, the Medieval period, the Hundred Years’ War, and the War of the Roses, as well as the American Revolution, the War of 1812, the Napoleonic Wars, and American Civil War. In addition, in encampments throughout the museum grounds, re-enactors depicting World Wars I and II, the Vietnam War, and Operation Urgent Fury in Grenada will take visitors through the 20th century, while the National Museum of the Marine Corps and the Virginia Army National Guard 111th Field Artillery will represent the courage and commitment of those who defend our country today.

Throughout the event, visitors will encounter Greek and Roman soldiers, Vikings, knights, privateers, sailors and soldiers and will be treated to performances of patriotic music and artillery salutes. The military re-enactments will also include depictions of civilians who may have been present at the encampments, such as “sutlers” (merchants who sold their wares as provisions for the soldiers), and women who joined their husbands to mend, cook and do other chores, sometimes with little ones in tow.

As one of the most unique chronological displays of military history, “Military Through the Ages” invites visitors to explore military encampments and interact with re-enactors to learn how uniforms, weapons and tactics evolved through the centuries, explained Cindy Daniel, Living History Events Manager. She is part of the dedicated group who accomplished the Herculean task of coordinating the extravaganza. In pouring through the dozens of applications from re-enactors and their organizations, Daniel said she was looking for units that had a good sense of authenticity in their portrayals and good ideas about how they would engage the public with hands-on activities and the demonstrations. “There are so many great activities! Visitors might be recruited to march and drill, or to help supply the army. They can try out a World War II field phone, learn to write their name in Viking runes, or write actual letters to send to modern service members. They can climb into the cockpit of a World War I airplane, or they can play a game of baseball during the Civil War,” she said.

Re-enactors will travel from all over Virginia, as well as Massachusetts, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and North Carolina. “The re-enactors are always happy to have the opportunity to share their interests with visitors, and they are clearly dedicated, considering the effort that goes into building a camp,” said Daniel.

To the greatest extent possible, the encampments are arranged in chronological order. “All the units are allotted a certain amount of space for their displays and encampments, and the space varies with how many people they are bringing, how many tents they have, and vehicles such as trucks or jeeps,” said Daniel. “This year, we have two units that are bringing WWI aircraft.”

New units this year include the Roman Legio XIII Gemina, the 1st U.S. Colored Troops from the Civil War and a coastal artillery unit defending the Chesapeake Bay from German U-boats during WWII.

Re-enactors highlighting the role of women in war include Britain’s Women’s Land Army, that shows how war affects the homefront, and the Hampton Roads Wartime unit of WACs who will talk about women’s roles during WWII. One thought-provoking and emotive re-enactment is the WWI “Christmas Truce” of 1914, which was declared by British and German soldiers who faced off in the trenches.

“Guests will see that ‘hurry up and wait’ is a familiar concept throughout military history; a lot of time is spent just sitting around and waiting for the other side to blink. So soldiers might bring along some dice or a pack of cards to help them pass the time,” said Daniel. “Some bring along an instrument such as a banjo.”

The units range in size, from five re-enactors depicting the Appin Regiment of the Jacobin Uprising of 1745 to the WWII British 1st Airborne Division, which involves nearly 30 re-enactors.

Patriotic musical performances will feature two roaming bands, The Federal City Brass Band, re-creating a Union Army regimental brass band from the 1860s, and Field Musick Virginia, offering a mix of American Revolution military music and instrumental history. In addition, the Ladies for Liberty, reminiscent of the Andrews Sisters of WWII, will offer scheduled performances at 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

Comparative artillery-firing demonstrations will be presented at noon Saturday and Sunday, with weapons ranging from a 17th-century swivel gun to a modern-day Howitzer. A military pass-in-review will take place at 3 p.m. Sunday and will feature the recognition of the Best Unit Impression.

“Military Through the Ages truly offers something for everyone. It’s an opportunity for young visitors to get a sense of the timeline of history, and, hopefully, they will be inspired to learn more about something they see.”